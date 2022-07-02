Poison Ivy #2 Preview: Vegetarianism is Murder?

Poison Ivy pulls an anti-Morrissey in this preview of Poison Ivy #2 when she explains why vegetarians are destroying the planet. Check out the preview below.

POISON IVY #2

DC Comics

0522DC138

0522DC139 – Poison Ivy #2 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

0522DC140 – Poison Ivy #2 Claire Roe Cover – $4.99

0522DC819 – Poison Ivy #2 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Destroying humanity is a lot of work, and a girl's gotta eat! On her journey to doom humankind, Ivy makes a pit stop at a roadside restaurant, where she meets a hungry poet who makes her question her motives—at least until the cops show up. Ivy has left Gotham, but she can't seem to escape the law!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.