Pooluminati #1 Preview: Wade Crashes the Secret 'Pools Party

Check out the preview for Pooluminati #1, in which Wade Wilson attempts to join a super-secret society of multiversal Deadpools. Will he make the cut? Find out inside!

Pooluminati #1

by Zac Gorman & Alexis Quasarano & Todd Nauck & Enid Balam, cover by Todd Nauck

THE ELITE 'POOLS ASSEMBLE! There are those who hold power, and those who hold the secret power in the world. Those who shape the world around us, who pull the strings, unseen. They are…the POOLUMINATI. Or, wait, no, that's the Illuminati, so what the heck does the Pooluminati do? It's TOO SECRET…but WADE WILSON is ABOUT TO FIND OUT! The most elite DEADPOOLs across the Multiverse assemble, and they need the 616's Deadpools. But will Wade (with Ellie's help) prove himself worthy of the Pooluminati? And even if he does…will the conspiracy theory they uncover spell disaster for 'Pools everywhere? PLUS: A Princess and Elliepool short by by Quasarano/Balám! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621260600111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621260600121 – POOLUMINATI #1 ARIO ANINDITO HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621260600131 – POOLUMINATI #1 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

