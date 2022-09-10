Predator #2 Preview: Where Can We Get Some of That Meat?

Theta suffers some scary halucinations after eating weird alien meat in this preview of Predator #2. Check out the preview below.

Predator #2

by Ed Brisson & Kev Walker, cover by Leinil Yu

Theta crash-lands on a tundra planet, and her odds of surviving are looking slim! Her only hope is to trek through the wilds to the nearest outpost. But the cold isn't the only thing she has to worry about…as a Predator watches in the shadow, ready to strike!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609928300211

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609928300221 – PREDATOR 2 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609928300231 – PREDATOR 2 BUSTOS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.