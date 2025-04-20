Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: predator, spider-man

Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spidey Meets His Match

Spider-Man faces his deadliest hunt yet as a disgraced Predator known as "Skinner" stalks the streets of a blacked-out NYC in Predator Vs. Spider-Man #1, in stores Wednesday.

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Ben Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved property: Spider-Man! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. Exquisitely rendered by superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

by Benjamin Percy & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 23, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960621119700111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960621119700116 – PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 MARCELO FERREIRA DESIGN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621119700117 – PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 HUMBERTO RAMOS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621119700118 – PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 PAULO SIQUEIRA VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621119700121 – PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 PEPE LARRAZ PROMO ART VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621119700131 – PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 GREG LAND FOIL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621119700141 – PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 RYAN BROWN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

