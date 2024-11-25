The Print Runs Of The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels Still Add Up

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: baby sitter's club, graphic novel

Kristy and the Walking Disaster, the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #16, adapted by Ellen T. Crenshaw from Ann M. Martin's original novel, was published by Scholastic/Graphix last month and had a print run of 500,000 copies. While the spinoff Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel line, adaptations of Ann M. Martin's Karen's Prize by Shauna J. Grant, and adaptations of Ann M. Martin's Karen's Grandmothers by DK Yingst both have 250,000 print runs. A total of a million copies from three volumes and just a few of the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel line.

BSCG #16: Kristy and the Walking Disaster Graphic Novel – 12 Sept. 2024

by Ann M. Martin (Author), Ellen T. Crenshaw (Illustrator)

America's favorite series returns with a new look and a Netflix tv show. They're lean, they're mean, they're the pride of Stoneybrook. Who are they? They're Kristy's Krushers! When Kristy sees how much her little brothers and sister want to play on a softball team, she starts a rag-tag team of her own. Maybe Kristy's Krushers aren't world champions (how could they be, with Jackie Rodowsky, walking disaster, playing for them?), but nobody beats them when it comes to team spirit. Now Bart's Bashers have challenged the Krushers to a real live game. It's bad enough that the Bashers truly ARE lean and mean – but what's worse is that Kristy has a crush on the Bashers' coach. A crush with a capital C! A brand-new story from the original author. The series that has been entertaining children for generations! Full-colour graphic novel with art from the brilliant Ellen T. Crenshaw

Karen's Prize: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphix) – April 1, 2025

by Shauna J. Grant, Ann M. Martin

Another graphic novel in this fun series spin-off of The Baby-sitters Club, adapted by Mimi series creator Shauna J. Grant! Karen loves to spell words. She is very good at it, too. First, she wins the spelling bee in her class. Then Karen wins another spelling contest. And another… and another! Soon Karen might be the best junior speller in the state of Connecticut. She's even going to be on TV! Karen thinks that is so great. But her friends don't. They think Karen is a show-off!

Karen's Grandmothers: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphix) Paperback – October 1, 2024

by DK Yingst, Ann M. Martin

Another graphic novel in this fun series spin-off from The Baby-sitters Club, adapted by newcomer DK Yingst! When Karen adopts a grandmother from Stoneybrook Manor, she has more grandmas than anyone she knows — five! Karen thinks that is very special. But Karen's new grandmother is so different! Grandma B makes Karen listen to old music, and she teaches Karen funny dances, like the foxtrot. Are five grandmothers too many for Karen?