Printings For Grit, Autumnal, Crow, It Eats What Feeds It, Goosebumps

A few upcoming second and third printings from Scout Comics, IDW and Vault as there seems to be a new boost of demand across the industry. While Marvel Comics is sending many more collections back to the printing mill to cope with new demand. Here are all the details we have.

GRIT #2 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

JUL209521

(W) Brian Wickman (A) Kevin Castaniero (CA) Te'Shawn Dwyer

Second Printing ! When a mysterious wanderer comes across a mound of slaughtered goblins, she wants answers, and all signs point to Old Man Barrow. Unfortunately for him, she decides to mount her interrogation while he's knee deep in the swamp, hunting a dream hag. If there's one thing Barrow hates more than a witch, it's two witches. Things ain't looking pretty for our hero, y'all. In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 14, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AUTUMNAL #1 SIMMONDS VAR (2ND PTG)

VAULT COMICS

AUG208061

(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Martin Simmonds

"Definitely one of the must-read horror titles running as we enter the spooky months…Add it to your pull lists!" – JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN) "Horror stories have made clowns creepy and this one might do the same for fall foliage." – THE NEW YORK TIMES One of the most talked-about horror titles of the year, THE AUTUMNAL #1 returns for a second printing with a new cover from superstar artist Martin Simmonds (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH).In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AUTUMNAL #1 SIMMONDS FOIL VAR (2ND PTG)

VAULT COMICS

AUG208062

(Orange leaves will appear in foil, against a matte background)In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 05, 2020 SRP: $9.99

CROW LETHE #1 (OF 3) 3RD PTG

AUG208064

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Peach Momoko

Third Printing ! He is NULL NARCOS, popular performer in the FREAK-CHIC CIRCUS SIDESHOW, able to endure horrific violence on his body without pain. But outside his nightly shows, Null is a blank slate, with only faint but disturbing memories of who he was before revealed. When other performers begin dying mysteriously, Null is haunted by a golden-eyed stalker and begins to remember a life he'd thought long gone… a life of murder, terror, and black wings. Features reprint of the Peach Momoko cover

GOOSEBUMPS SECRETS OF THE SWAMP #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG208065

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Bill Underwood

Second Printing ! When twelve-year-old Blake is shipped away to stay with her weird aunt in Fever Swamp for the summer, she expects her weeks to be filled with video games, mosquito bites, and a whole lot of nothing. Instead, she finds herself in a spooky turf war between wolf-hunters and werewolves. With monsters on both sides, it's up to Blake to use all of her gaming skills to escape alive in this all-ages scarefest from New York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp (This Is Where It Ends, Before I Let Go, The Oracle Code) and artist Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Tilly). In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1 3RD PTG

SCOUT COMICS

AUG208066

(W) Max Hoven (A) Aaron Crow (CA) Gabriel Lumazark

Third Printing ! In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a provocative boss… what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to. Are these red flags worth the risk of missing out on a wild summer romance? In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And here are a bunch of Marvel comics collections getting additional printings:

AVENGERS VS X-MEN TP AVX JAN130771

SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY TP JUL191106

STAR WARS DARTH MAUL TP MAY170950

STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH TP VOL 03 BURNING SEAS JUN180982

STAR WARS GALAXYS EDGE TP JUL191114

VENOM BY DONNY CATES TP VOL 04 VENOM ISLAND FEB201050

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE OMNIBUS HC FEB201046

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 SEP190968

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM VAR SEP190969

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 QUESADA VAR SEP190970

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG JUL191087

AVENGERS VS X-MEN TP AVX JAN130771

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES HC VOL 01 OCT191098

COSMIC GHOST RIDER TP BABY THANOS MUST DIE NOV181028

DAWN OF X TP VOL 02 DEC190981

DAWN OF X TP VOL 03 DEC190982

DAWN OF X TP VOL 04 JAN201048

IMMORTAL HULK HC VOL 01 APR190949

IMMORTAL HULK TP VOL 03 HULK IN HELL FEB190998

MIGHTY THOR TP VOL 03 ASGARD SHIAR WAR JAN181043

MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC NOV190952

MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR NOV190953

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY BYRNE OMNIBUS HC OCT191099

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY BYRNE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR OCT191100

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG OCT191090

SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY TP JUL191106

SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES TP VOL 01 JUN160955

STAR WARS DARTH MAUL SON DATHOMIR TP NEW PTG AUG171046

STAR WARS DARTH MAUL TP MAY170950

STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH TP VOL 01 IMPERIAL MACHINE AUG171045

STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH TP VOL 02 LEGACYS END JAN181040

STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH TP VOL 03 BURNING SEAS JUN180982

STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH TP VOL 04 FORTRESS VADER OCT181014

STAR WARS GALAXYS EDGE TP JUL191114

UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG NOV190957

UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WATSON DM VAR NEW PTG NOV190958

VENOM BY DONNY CATES TP VOL 04 VENOM ISLAND FEB201050

VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP AUG191168