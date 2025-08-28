Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Image | Tagged: battle beast, printwatch

PrintWatch: Battle Beast, Dead Samurai, GI Joe, Escape, TMNT Vs MMPR

PrintWatch: Battle Beast gets a fifth printing while, Dead Samurai, GI Joe, Escape, TMNT Vs MMPR and Prodigal Son get seconds

Article Summary Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 gets a rare fifth printing, with issues #2 and #3 hitting second prints.

G.I. Joe #9, Dead Samurai #1 & #2, and Prodigal Son #3 all receive second print runs with new cover art.

Escape #1 by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña is set for a second printing following a rapid sell-out.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 goes to a second printing this September.

PrintWatch: Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Annalisa Leoni gets its fifth printing from Image Comics/Skybound with a cover from Dylan Burnett, for the 24th of September. While Battle Beast #2 and Battle Beast #3 get their second printings for the same date with main covers by Jason Howard, and second variant covers by Ottley and Leoni, all for the same date.

PrintWatch: Also from Skybound/Image, G.I. Joe #9 by Joshua Williamson, Andrea Milana and Lee Loughridge gets a second printing for the 24th, with a new cover by Jason Howard.

PrintWatch: Wake Comics is sending Dead Samurai #1 by John Dolmayan, Ryan Benjamin and Alex Sinclair back to a second priting with a Bill Sienkiewicz cover, for the 8th of October. For those unfamiliar, it is set in eighteenth-century feudal Japan where a leprosy-based disease has turned most of the population into cannibalistic, zombie-like creatures. And a samurai named Shinzu must escort the only surviving member of his master's clan to safety in a world besieged by bandits, rogue ronin samurai, and the ever-present zombie hordes. There is also a 1:15 Bill Sienkiewicz virgin cover variant, and a 1:50 signed virgin variant, as well as a 1:25 variant by Wilton Samos. It will be accompanied by a second printing of Dead Samurau #2, for the same date, with a Bill Sienkiewicz variant cover, a 1:15 virgin variant of that cover, and an open second printing cover by Tim Vigil.

PrintWatch: Back at Image Comics, Escape #1 by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña Set in a brutal, fully painted world of anthropomorphic animals- think Inglourious Basterds meets Blacksad – has gone to a second printing. "The blow out success of Escape is further proof that the industry is starving for innovation and big swing ideas made with heart, owned by the creators, with no corporate masters muddying the intention," said Remender. "We couldn't be prouder of the work and the wonderful reception is appreciated." Acuña added: "I'm incredibly happy we've sold out of Escape so quickly! Thank you so much to retailers and readers for your support! I'm absolutely convinced of the potential of our work, it is really a big push forward for both of us. I did a whole new cover for our second edition that I hope you all love!" And out for the 24th of September.

PrintWatch: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 has gone to a second printing with a new cover by Jodu Nishijima, from IDW for the 24th of September.

PrintWatch: Prodigal Son #3 by Martin Kove, Clay Adams, Don Handfield and Alper Geçgel has gone to a second printing with a new cover by Erwin J Arroza and out for the 1st of October.

