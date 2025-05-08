Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Oni Press | Tagged: printwatch, sonic

PrintWatch: DC X Sonic, Absolute Batman, Free Planet, Adventure Time

PrintWatch: We have new second printing announcements from DC Comics, Image Comics and Oni Press.

PrintWatch: Summer of Superman Special #1 Second Printing: The second printing of this Superman one-shot will feature a recoloured version of the in-demand Supergirl cover by Alexander Lozano. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 Third Printing has a new cover featuring Shadow as Batman. Absolute Batman #4 Third Printing. This third printing will feature the original cover art of issue #4, with a recoloured logo. Each of these three new printings will be on sale on the 11th of June, with a Final Order Cutoff date of the 19th of May.

PrintWatch: Aubrey Sitterson and artist Jed Dougherty's Free Planet #1 from Image Comics has sold out and has gone to a second printing. "I am so incredibly grateful to comic shop retailers for getting behind such a unique book, unlike anything else on the racks," said Sitterson. "Free Planet is the Shape of Comics to Come and readers will want to be in on our geopolitical space opera from the very first issue." Free Planet is a story about freedom and the sacrifices it demands and is perhaps best described as a kaleidoscopic blend of the emotional space opera stylings of Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga set against the intricate speculative history and political machinations of Jonathan Hickman and Nick Dragotta's East of West. Dougherty added: "My heartfelt thanks go to the retailers, comics pros and early reviewers who have helped spread the word about Free Planet. Your enthusiasm for rich, post-revolutionary sci-fi has been invaluable in getting our comic where it's meant to be: In readers' hands." The first completely free planet in human history has won its independence. In Free Planet, readers follow a group of revolutionary heroes who must defend the planet's unique energy source from a pair of hostile intergalactic powers while determining what complete freedom actually entails. Free Planet #1, second printing (Lunar Code 0325IM873) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 4th of June.

PrintWatch: Adventure Time #1 by Nick Winn, Derek M Ballard and Asia Simone, is getting a second printing with two covers by Nick Winn, also available as bundles of 25, from Oni Press.

