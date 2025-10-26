Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , , , ,

PrintWatch: Deadpool/Batman 3rd Printing, Event Horizon & Battle Beast

PrintWatch: Deadpool/Batman gets a third printing, as does Event Horizon #1 with more from Batman, Absolute Batman, & Battle Beast

Article Summary

  • Deadpool/Batman #1 gets a third printing with new variant covers releasing December 10 from Marvel Comics.
  • DC's Absolute Evil #1 returns for a second printing, as multiple Absolute Batman issues get new printings.
  • Wonder Woman #25 and Absolute Batman #13 both receive new foil variant second printings in November.
  • Event Horizon #1 hits a third printing, and Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #4 gets a foil second printing.

PrintWatch: New printings from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics/Skybound and IDW this week as Marvel Comics is sending Deadpool/Batman #1 back to a third printing with a cover by Adam Kubert, a 1:25 virgin variant by Russell Dauterman and a 1:50 virgin variant by Esad Ribic, for $6.99 on the 10th of December, alongside the release of DC Comics' Batman/Deadpool. 

 

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Absolute Evil #1 back for a second printing on the 11th of November. We also reported that Absolute Batman #2 is getting a seventh printing, Absolute Batman #3 a sixth, Absolute Batman #4 a fifth, Absolute Batman #5, Absolute Batman #6 and Absolute Batman #7 a fourth printing each. Absolute Batman #8 and #9 get a second printing each, all for the 19th of November. As well as Batman #2. And now we have some covers to share. Aren't we lovely?

PrintWatch: Wonder Woman #25 will receive a second printing on November 26th, accompanied by a foil variant. Absolute Batman #13 is getting a second printing on November 26th, also featuring a foil variant.

PrintWatch: Tristan Jones writes on Instagram, "#1 of Event Horizon has sold out AGAIN and is going back to print for a third time, and #2 has followed suit, selling out at the distribution level and going to a second printing! I'm as blown away by the support everyone has shown this crazy little book as I am by these new covers by this ship's captain Christian Ward." That's from IDW Publishing.

PrintWatch: Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #4 receives a second printing, featuring a cover by Jason Howard, scheduled for release on October 27th with a foil variant.

 

