PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Transformers, Rogue Sun, Punisher & More

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Transformers, Rogue Sun, Greenhorns, High Strangeness get further printings

Article Summary Absolute Batman issues rack up multiple reprints with new printings through November 19th.

Punisher: Red Band #2 and Marian Heretic #1 get special second printings and new variant covers.

Rogue Sun #30, High Strangeness #1, and Greenhorns #1-2 announce second printings with fresh art.

Transformers #25 receives four variant covers for its second printing, featuring Miles Mayhem’s debut.

PrintWatch looks at all the second, third, fourth, and even seventh print runs coming to direct market comic book stores from the major publishers. And this week that's Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics, Skybound, Oni Press and Keenspot. Some we have covers for, some we are still waiting, but take a look and what's coming down the pipeline…

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #2 is getting a seventh printing, Absolute Batman #3 a sixth, Absolute Batman #4 a fifth, Absolute Batman #5, Absolute Batman #6 and Absolute Batman #7 a fourth printing each. Absolute Batman #8 and #9 get a second printing each, all for the 19th of November. No covers yet…

PrintWatch: Punisher: Red Band #2 gets a 2nd printing variant with a Marco Checchetto cover, and a 1:25 virgin variant by Paulo Siqueira for the 3rd of December.

PrintWatch: We previously mentioned that Marian Heretic #1 from Boom Studios would get a second printing. Now, here's a look at a 1:10 foil variant by Jaro for the 20th of November.

PrintWatch: Rogue Sun #30 with a guest appearance by Medieval Spawn gets a second printing with a new cover by Stefano Simeone for the 12th of November from Image Comics and the Massive-Verse.

PrintWatch: High Strangeness #1 gets a second printing with a new cover by Jock, with a warning that allocations may occur from Oni Press and SpectreVision, also for the 12th of November.

PrintWatch: Greenhorns #1 and 2 get second printings from KeenSpot with new covers by Athila Fabbio and Pete Pantazis for the 10th of December.

PrintWatch: We previously mentioned that Transformers #25 would get a second printing with four variant covers from Image Comics and Skybound. We now have the covers, including one with Miles Mayhem from M.A.S.K., who makes his debut in the comic book.

