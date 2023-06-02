PrintWatch: Justice Warriors, Blue Beetle & Death of Ms Marvel The latest Printwatch looks at the second printings of the death of Ms Marvel, Justice Warriors and Blue Beetle #1 coming in a few weeks time.

PrintWatch: Justice Warriors, the satirical graphic novel from Matt Bors, the founder of The Nib and political cartoonist, and Ben Clarkson, a filmmaker and illustrator for Adult Swim and Vice Noisey, has sold out of its initial run and is returning to press from Ahoy Comics. Co-written by Clarkson and Bors in a collaborative art process involving both creators contributing to various stages of layouts, with colours by Felipe Sobreiro. All line art is by Clarkson and it is lettered by Bors. Justice Warriors follows two police officers, Swamp Cop and Schitt, who operate out of the world's first perfect metropolis. Inside its protective shell, Bubble City enjoys equality, diversity, and prosperity—with no crime whatsoever. But outside the Bubble lies the Uninhabited Zone, a vast and densely populated slum where the majority of the mutant population actually lives. "Readers are really responding to our book of social mayhem and economic upheaval, which I don't understand, really, because everything is fine in the world!" said Bors. "This is the first volume in our mutant mega-satire of society. Stock up because we plan on Justice Warriors being a long-running series." "Justice turns out to be highly profitable," said Clarkson.

PrintWatch: We previously stated that Marvel Comics are sending Daredevil & Echo #1, Edge Of Spider-Verse #2 and Storm #1 for second printings, all out on the 13th of July. But we didn;t have the covers. Now we do.

PrintWatch: We also have the Amazing Spider-Man #26 second printing covers by Kaare Andrews and Gary Frank.

PrintWatch: And for the W0rldtr33 #2 second printing from Image Comics.

PrintWatch: DC also offers Blue Beetle #1 Special Edition, a new printing of Jaime's solo debut from 2006, from writers Keith Giffen and John Rogers, and drawn by Cully Hamner, with an on-sale date of the 18th of July, ahead of the release of the Blue Beetle movie on the 18th of August. Retailers will have an 85% discount on this comic, so expect lots of copies out there.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!