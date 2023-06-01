PrintWatch: W0rldtr33, Spider-Boy, Storm, Daredevil & Echo Print More PrintWatch: Marvel are sending Daredevil & Echo #1, Edge Of Spider-Verse #2 and Storm #1 for second printings, and Spider-Man #7 for a third.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics are sending Daredevil & Echo #1, Edge Of Spider-Verse #2 and Storm #1 for second printings, and Spider-Man #7 with that first appearance of Spider-Boy, to a third printing, all out on the 13th of July.

PrintWatch: W0rldtr33 #2 by James Tynion IV, Fernando Blanco and Jordie Bellaire is going to a second printing from Image Comics, to be published on the 28th of June. Retailers will get 60% discount.

And we don't have covers for any of them. Yet.

STORM #1 (OF 5)

(W) Ann Nocenti (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Alan Davis

STORM FACES THE BLOWBACK OF HER POWERS! ORORO MUNROE, A.K.A. STORM, has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-MEN – and she's just getting started! With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she's a formidable opponent like no other (as CALLISTO of the MORLOCKS can attest)! But when an elemental power emerges near the XAVIER MANSION, it'll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond! Get ready for an electrifying all-new series showcasing Storm's days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an ALL-NEW VILLAIN that will threaten to tear her apart from her team… and what she thought she knew about herself!

Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL AND ECHO #1 (OF 4)

(W) B. Earl, Taboo (A) Phil Noto

SOMETHING STIRS BENEATH HELL'S KITCHEN!

For months, the bloodthirsty and demonic DEMOGOBLIN has been kidnapping children for reasons unknown. IN THIS SERIES, Daredevil and Echo discover why – as Demogoblin works to wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city. Reunited at last with Echo, herself fresh from a brief time as the host of the Phoenix force, it falls to DAREDEVIL to stop Demagoblin and save not only the children, but everyone in New York! Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

(W) Hein, David, Various (A) Luciano Vecchio, Various

SPINSTRESS sings her way into the biggest fight of her life! Rated T+In Shops: May 31, 2023 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-MAN #7

(W) Dan Slott (A) Mark Bagley

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE! Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS! Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren?t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife. How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?! Rated T SRP: $3.99

W0RLDTR33 #2 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR238455

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Fernando Blanco

"A new world is coming. And I helped build it." That's what Ellison Lane's teenage brother told him after murdering 60 people. Something called the Undernet is influencing terrible acts of violence…and it may already be too late to stop it from spreading. Don't miss the next horror epic from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics)!In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 Final Orders Due: Jun 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!