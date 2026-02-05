Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

PrintWatch: Planet of The Apes, Godzilla, Magik & Colossus & D'Orc

PrintWatch: Planet of The Apes VS Fantastic Four #1, Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1, Magik & Colossus #1 and D'Orc #1 all get second printings

Article Summary Planet of the Apes VS Fantastic Four #1 gets a second printing with new variant covers by Cory Smith and Netho Diaz

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 launches a second print featuring fresh variants and an epic Marvel galaxy crossover

Magik & Colossus #1 siblings return in a second print with variants by David Nakayama and Simone Di Meo

Brett Bean’s D'Orc #1 from Image Comics rushed to second printing after a quick sellout at Lunar Distribution

PrintWatch: On the 19th of March, Marvel Comics is sending Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four #1 back to a second printing with a variant cover by series artist Cory Smith and a 1:25 virgin version by Netho Diaz. Also Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 CORY SMITH 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 NETHO DIAZ RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

"Marvel's First Family find themselves stranded on the Planet of the Apes! Witness history as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the very first time with Cornelius, Zira, Ursus – and of course Dr. Zaius! But they won't be going alone! Familiar foes from the Marvel Universe have set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won't soon forget!"

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 DAVID MARQUEZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

"EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES UNLEASH THE GALAXY'S DEADLIEST THREAT AS GODZILLA RAMPAGES ACROSS THE COSMOS! The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare Earth by exiling Godzilla off into space…but in doing so may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! As Knull, the god of the symbiotes fans the flames of Godzilla's anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the King of the Monsters and the King in Black at the helm! Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos? One things for sure, from the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, Shi'ar Empires, Kree-Skrull space and beyond, no planet will be safe as Godzilla destroys the Marvel galaxy!"

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #1 DAVID NAKAYAMA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #1 SIMONE DI MEO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

"THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team of MAGIK, Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta, reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism and family drama!"

PrintWatch: Image Comics is putting Brett Bean's D'Orc #1 back to a second printing for the 4th of March. after a quick sellout from Lunar Distribution. "I am absolutely blown away by the love our little D'orc is getting," said Bean. "Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that fans and stores would care about him as much as I do. A huge thank you for making D'orc Day a success." D'Orc #2 will be published on the Wednesday afterwards.

"Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. And caught dead-center? D'ORC. With a wholly inconvenient doomsday prophecy, the half dwarf, half orc—all D'ORC—is fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures, will know his name and want him dead. There will also be a chicken. Join fan-favorite artist BRETT BEAN (I HATE FAIRYLAND, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL THE CROCODILE), colorist JEAN-FRANÇOIS BEAULIEU (I HATE FAIRYLAND), and letterer NATE PIEKOS (MINOR THREATS) for a hilarious high-fantasy romp perfect for fans of CONAN, LORD OF THE RINGS, and of course, GERT's deadpan humor."

