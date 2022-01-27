PrintWatch: Second Prints From Cowboy Bebop To Catwoman

Posted on
by
|
Comments

PrintWatch: There are second prints coming for the recent Catwoman #39 from DC Comics, Cowboy Bebop #1 from Titan Comics, Hulk #3, Star Wars #20, Strange Academy #15 and Venom #4 from Marvel Comics.

Catwoman #39
Catwoman #39 second printing cover

PrintWatch: Catwoman #39, the first issue from the new creative team of writer Tini Howard and artist Nico Leon, returns for a second printing! This printing will feature a recoloured version of the variant cover by Sozomaika.

PrintWatch: Cowboy Bebop
Cowboy Bebop #1 second printing cover

PrintWatch: Cowboy Bebop #1 gets a second printing with line art from Stanely "Artgerm" Lau, and will be limited to 4000 copies.

PrintWatch: And we don't have the covers for these four from Marvel Comics, but they are coming soon.

  • HULK #3 2ND PTG OTTLEY VAR
    (W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley
    "SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 3 OF 6!
    There is another Bruce Banner! But where is his Hulk? The answer to that question? Well, it's a doozy. And it's about to change our Hulk's entire course of action! The most insane, action-packed HULK story you've ever read gets even MORE epic as Donny Cates and
    Ryan Ottley take things to a whole other level! RATED T+
  • STAR WARS #20 2ND PTG PAGULAYAN VAR
    (W) Charles Soule (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Carlo Pagulayan
    DANGEROUS LESSONS!
    • LUKE SKYWALKER has found a key piece of instruction in his journey along the JEDI path – the voice of his teacher, JEDI MASTER YODA.
    • But the lesson Luke must learn will not be taught by Yoda, and it will take – and give – more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined. RATED T
  • STRANGE ACADEMY #15 2ND PTG RAMOS VAR
    (W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos
    YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED! It's a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong! But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP! Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won't rest until they're found.
  • VENOM #4 2ND PTG HITCH VAR
    (W) Ram V. (A/CA) Bryan Hitch
    The villainous LIFE FOUNDATION is back – and they have DYLAN BROCK DEAD IN THEIR SIGHTS! Led once again by the insidious Carlton Drake, the symbiote-hunting organization has larger ambitions than ever before, and with ARTHUR KRANE in the palm of their hand, they finally have the political leverage to make them a reality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.