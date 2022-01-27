PrintWatch: Second Prints From Cowboy Bebop To Catwoman

PrintWatch: There are second prints coming for the recent Catwoman #39 from DC Comics, Cowboy Bebop #1 from Titan Comics, Hulk #3, Star Wars #20, Strange Academy #15 and Venom #4 from Marvel Comics.

PrintWatch: Catwoman #39, the first issue from the new creative team of writer Tini Howard and artist Nico Leon, returns for a second printing! This printing will feature a recoloured version of the variant cover by Sozomaika.

PrintWatch: Cowboy Bebop #1 gets a second printing with line art from Stanely "Artgerm" Lau, and will be limited to 4000 copies.

PrintWatch: And we don't have the covers for these four from Marvel Comics, but they are coming soon.

HULK #3 2ND PTG OTTLEY VAR

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 3 OF 6!

There is another Bruce Banner! But where is his Hulk? The answer to that question? Well, it's a doozy. And it's about to change our Hulk's entire course of action! The most insane, action-packed HULK story you've ever read gets even MORE epic as Donny Cates and

Ryan Ottley take things to a whole other level! RATED T+

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley "SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 3 OF 6! There is another Bruce Banner! But where is his Hulk? The answer to that question? Well, it's a doozy. And it's about to change our Hulk's entire course of action! The most insane, action-packed HULK story you've ever read gets even MORE epic as Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley take things to a whole other level! RATED T+ STAR WARS #20 2ND PTG PAGULAYAN VAR

(W) Charles Soule (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

DANGEROUS LESSONS!

• LUKE SKYWALKER has found a key piece of instruction in his journey along the JEDI path – the voice of his teacher, JEDI MASTER YODA.

• But the lesson Luke must learn will not be taught by Yoda, and it will take – and give – more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined. RATED T

(W) Charles Soule (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Carlo Pagulayan DANGEROUS LESSONS! • LUKE SKYWALKER has found a key piece of instruction in his journey along the JEDI path – the voice of his teacher, JEDI MASTER YODA. • But the lesson Luke must learn will not be taught by Yoda, and it will take – and give – more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined. RATED T STRANGE ACADEMY #15 2ND PTG RAMOS VAR

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED! It's a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong! But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP! Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won't rest until they're found.

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED! It's a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong! But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP! Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won't rest until they're found. VENOM #4 2ND PTG HITCH VAR

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

The villainous LIFE FOUNDATION is back – and they have DYLAN BROCK DEAD IN THEIR SIGHTS! Led once again by the insidious Carlton Drake, the symbiote-hunting organization has larger ambitions than ever before, and with ARTHUR KRANE in the palm of their hand, they finally have the political leverage to make them a reality.