PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Gets 6th Printing And More

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Gets 6th Printing, Liefeld Draws Deadpool/Wolverine 2nd Printing Variant And More

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto back for a sixth printing for the 5th of June, 2024.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 6TH PTG MARCO CHECCHETTO VAR

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE!

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century! Rated T

PrintWatch: Marvel is also sending Deadpool/Wolverine World War III back for a second printing with a variant cover by Adam Kubert and a 1:25 cover by Rob Liefeld.

DEADPOOL WOLVERINE WWIII #1 2ND PTG ADAM KUBERT VAR DEADPOOL WOLVERINE WWIII #1 2ND PTG 25 COPY INCV LIEFELD VAR

MARVEL PRH

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Adam Kubert (CA) Rob Liefeld

WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH – AND EACH OTHER'S THROATS!

The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages! The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

Rated T+

PrintWatch: White Trees by Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka is going to a second printing from Image Comics with new cover art by Anka collecting both The White Trees #1 and The White Trees #2 alongside this week's The Whisper Queen launch. "I'm beyond excited that new readers are rediscovering this book years later," said Zdarsky. "I genuinely think it's the best book I've ever been associated with, and I think our sequel, The Whisper Queen, continues that quality. I mean, Kris Anka and Matt Wilson are worth the price of admission alone!" Anka added only: "hot damn!". The second printing will also be out on the 5th of June.

WHITE TREES (ONE SHOT) Second Printing (MR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Kris Anka

BOTH ISSUES of the acclaimed fantasy miniseries by** CHIP ZDARSKY** (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA (Across the Spider-Verse) collected together for the first time! In the fantastical world of Blacksand, peace was hard-won, and three unbending warriors carry the scars to prove it. Now, almost twenty years later, their children are missing and war is on the horizon. Can they put aside their memories of the war—and each other—for one last adventure? Collects THE WHITE TREES #1-2 Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date:

PrintWatch: Akogun Brutalizer Of Gods #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande gets a second printing for the 15th of May with a new cover by South African illustrator Venus Bambisa, from Oni Press, ahead of the second issue out on the 12th of June. Allocations may occur.

AKOGUN BRUTALIZER OF GODS #1 (OF 3) Second Printing Allocations May Occur

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A/CA) Dotun Akande

In an age thought forgotten . . . when man, monster, and the divine all strode the Earth . . . a lone warrior emerges to test the immortality of the cruel gods who would deal destruction with impunity . . . He is a one-man reckoning that stands in defiance of his divine masters with a sword in hand and a thirst for godblood. His name: AKOGUN THE BRUTALIZER! In the tradition of Robert E. Howard's Conan the Barbarian, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Thor, and the best-selling God of War franchise, superstars-in-the-making Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande—the creative duo behind I Am Iron Man and Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood—usher in a new epoch of African dark fantasyon the ancient continent of Alkebulan with amythic cycle of cosmic destiny and unrelenting warfare colliding man against god . . . and blade against blade! Told across three powerful, oversize, bi-monthly chapters, steady your mind and spirit for a glorious new comics milestone revealing the fabled origin and battle-tested fury of . . .Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods!

We have the cover for The Spectacular Spider-Man #2 second printings now as well, by Humberto Ramos.

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #2 HUMBERTO RAMOS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Greg Weisman, Humberto Ramos

On Sale 06/05/2024

