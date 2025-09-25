Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: darkseid, KO, Titans

The Problems With Evacuating The Earth In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

The problems with evacuating the Earth in DC's K.O when it's down to the Titans (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. event demands a total evacuation of Earth as Darkseid prepares a colossal battle royale.

The Titans face the daunting task of relocating eight billion people before Apokolips engulfs the planet.

Resistance grows as many civilians refuse to evacuate, mistrusting superheroes and clinging to normalcy.

Key comics like Justice League: The Omega Act Special and Titans #28 drive K.O.'s high-stakes narrative.

DC's K.O. is coming. The big knockdown fight event, to take on Darkseid. But before any of this can happen, something is going to have to happen to the Earth. Everyone is going to have to be evacuated. The entire planet. The fight is coming, it is coming to Earth, and there can be no harm done to the bystanders. Darkseid is going to build a New Apokalips on Earth, the DC K.O. battle is to find a champion imbued with Omega Energy, and it's down to the Titans, minus those in the competition, to evacuate a planet of eight billion people. Ships, teleportation, city shrinking, whatever comes to hand. Oh, and they only have a week. Except, of course…

…there are some who don't want to be evacuated. Who don't believe the superheroes. Who don't want to leave their homes, their possessions or their lives. And who have got placards to protest, presumably left over from COVID, or Absolute Power, dubbed "evacuation truthers". Amanda Waller taught humanity to mistrust the superheroes, and plenty, it seems, still think she was right…

Justice League: The Omega Act Special by Joshua Williamson, Yasmine Putri, Cian Tormey

A special oversize prologue to DC's biggest event of the year. Everything since DC All In Special #1 has been building to this moment! Time Trapper is on the run from Darkseid's Legion. Racing through time to learn how to stop Darkseid's conquest, he witnesses how the future is already lost and the only hope of survival lies with the Justice League! The Time Trapper has a plan to save the DCU, but it means making an impossible offer to the League…

The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts.

Written by John Layman with art and main cover by Pete Woods.

In this comic book that fast follows DC K.O. #1 on October 15, 2025, the Titans race to evacuate earth! Before the heart of Apokolips transforms the planet into a hellscape, the Titans lead the evacuation of every human being! While the team splits up to save as many people as possible, old friends and new allies join the fray to save humanity from extinction. The next major Titans storyline starts here! Titans #28, a 32-page comic book, will retail for $3.99 US (main cover) and $4.99 US (card stock variant covers). Variant covers by Brad Walker and Paris Alleyne

