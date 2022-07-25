Promethee 13:13 #3 Review: True Believers

Promethee 13:13 #3 finally comes to something like an explanation. The promise of the first two issues, contact between aliens and humans finally occurs, and unsurprisingly, it goes poorly for the humans.

What struck me about Andy Diggle's script for Promethee 13:13 #3 was how much conflict and distinction there was between the characters. Darla's kidnappers (a murderous conspiracy group) aren't a united front, and that's surprising. The arguments between the characters are important, the conversations are illuminating. The frustrations and tensions between the characters feel real and like they come from different personalities. Artist Shawn Martinbrough stages the interactions so well that even when he does have to make room for the word balloons, there's still room, and everything breathes. Special credit to Martinbrough and colorist Dave Stewart for the panel depicting the disassembly of a space suit, which you can see below.

Promethee 13:13 #3 is creepy and moody while also compressed. In an era where every arc is five or six issues, Promethee 13:13 resonates because it's quality over quantity. There's enough page count for the important elements, but not to linger.

The Atlantis crew makes a terrifying and baffling discovery as they explore their new surroundings. One that already has and can once again turn deadly. Meanwhile, Darla, with the aid of her captors, makes a startling discovery of her own that may result in the cost of even more human life! Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy… Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.

Promethee 13:13 #3 Review by James Hepplewhite 6.5 / 10 Credits Writer Andy Diggle Artist Shawn Martinbrough Colorist Dave Stewart