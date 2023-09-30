Posted in: Boom, Comics, Review | Tagged: boom, ram v, Rare Flavours

Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan Review: You'll Want A Reservation

Rare Flavours, the next miniseries Ram V and Filipe Andrade debuted in August. Kind of. BOOM! released an ashcan (black and white only comic, with lettering from Andworld Design) called Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan.

Rare Flavours, the next miniseries Ram V and Filipe Andrade debuted in August. Kind of. Boom released an ashcan (black and white only comic, with lettering from Andworld Design) called Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan of the first couple scenes from the first issue, plus designs for $3. It shouldn't surprise anyone that the series looks solid eight pages in and that V and Andrade haven't missed a step since their last comic, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, also through Boom.

The pitch: A rakshasa, Bakasura, allegedly inspired by Anthony Bourdain's death, employs a videographer to make a documentary about food while unknown forces hunt Bakasura.

My favorite two panels in the ashcan are the main character, Bakasura, stirring his espresso and then drinking it.

Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan doesn't feel like anything that springs to mind, though there must be points of comparison. Maybe Starve from Brian Wood, Daniel Zezelj, and Dave Stewart, though that angle is limited? Both Rare Flavours and Starve are about celebrity chefs and food, though the teams and their aims seem wildly different.

In short, Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan achieves its goal of getting me excited for the series, which debuts this month. Rich notes that Boom locked the ashcan behind some pre-order silliness. If you can find it, Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan is a neat little thing, but if you can't, no pressure.

The Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-nominated team of Ram V and Filipe Andrade make their celebrated return, and you can get a first taste in this exclusive ashcan edition! Tantalize your senses with this amuse bouche introducing this creative duo's next masterpiece marrying the supernatural, Indian cuisine, and the cutthroat world of chef-driven celebrity in what will be the most talked about new comic of 2023! This ashcan will be strictly limited to its first printing, never to be printed again!

Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan Review by James Hepplewhite 7 / 10 Rare Flavours, the next miniseries Ram V and Filipe Andrade debuted in August. Kind of. Boom released an ashcan (black and white only comic, with lettering from Andworld Design) called Rare Flavours #1 Tasting Menu Ashcan of the first couple scenes from the first issue, plus designs for $3. Credits Writer Ram V Artist Filipe Andrade Lettering Andworld Design

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!