Gun Honey Blood For Blood Review: Dependable Cheesecake Whatever my reservations about the series’ gratuitous use of main character Joanna Tan’s bare breasts, Gun Honey Blood For Blood surprised me at almost every turn.

Gun Honey Blood For Blood reunites the Gun Honey team of writer Charles Ardai, artist Ang Hor Kheng, colorist Asifur Rahman, and letterer David Leach. The plot is still Ardai's strong suit, as each issue keeps up the dizzying pace of the story. Short version: A mysterious female assassin frames the main character Joanna Tan for murder, and Tan must clear her name.

Whatever my reservations about the series' gratuitous use of main character Joanna Tan's bare breasts, the story surprised me at almost every turn. Artist Kheng might be the comic's star. There's nothing he can't draw, and the details, like tiny panels of debris immediately after an explosion, impressed me.

The Gun Honey: Blood For Blood collection includes the celebratory back matter essay from issue one, where Ardai acts shocked that a series involving guns and an attractive topless woman was Diamond's best-selling non-premiere title. The package also includes a cover gallery and a brief write-up of the series' cover model Tabitha Lyons.

And yet, Gun Honey Blood For Blood has me in its clutches. No matter what I may protest, the series keeps me coming back. Titan announced another four-issue miniseries subtitled HEAT SEEKER with a YouTube video here.

Fans of the first graphic novel and classic pulp crime fiction will get a thrill out of this fast-paced, mystery thriller.

Joanna Tan is back, sexier and deadlier than ever… She'll get you the weapon you need, when you need it, where you need it — no matter how impossible. But this time, somebody else is planting the weapons. Somebody who's causing a lot of trouble. And with Joanna's MO, the authorities are making her their number one suspect.

It's now up to Joanna to prove her innocence, and find the woman responsible for framing her for murder!