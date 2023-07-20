Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DSTLRY, sdcc 2023, The Devil's Cut

DSTLRY's First Comics Sampler The Devil's Cut Delivers The Goods

Debuting at San Diego Comic Con 2023, The Devil’s Cut is an 80-odd page sampler of presumably forthcoming series from DSTLRY.

Debuting at San Diego Comic Con 2023, The Devil's Cut is an 80-odd page sampler of presumably forthcoming series from DSTLRY. DSTLRY is the comics company started by ex-Comixology personnel and a suite of ex-Vertigo comics creators. DSTLRY, like everyone else, aims to disrupt creator-owned comics (or reinvigorate, depending on your sympathy toward the brand.)

Highlights from the issue are entirely dependent on taste, though my favorite was What Blighted Flame Burns In Thee? from Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, and Richard Starkings. 8 Rules To Make It Out In One Piece by Elsa Charrertier, PK Colinet, Nick Filardi, and Clayton Cowles is breezy and charming.

The two pages devoted to Junko Mizuno's art toy in The Devil's Cut seem like a wasted opportunity, not because of any defect in the product, but because the text is so slim. It's difficult to imagine there wasn't more interesting production art of the object that could've been published instead.

In plain language: "Dependent on taste" might not be kind enough to The Devil's Cut. The floor is high, and each story (or teaser) maintains the high level of quality that the reputation of the authors would suggest.

To use DSTLRY's whiskey language: After reading The Devil's Cut, you'll want the same again.

The Devil's Cut is your introduction to DSTLRY, a new publisher redefining creator-owned comics. In the aging process, the whiskey that evaporates is called the Angel's Share. But the most potent spirits are captured in the wood-the Devil's Cut. This is The Devil's Cut-unfiltered stories from the most fearless creators, offering a distinct taste of the quality to come. 88 oversized pages printed on premium paper, featuring a flight of high-proof work from our Founding Creators including Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Tula Lotay, Mirka Andolfo, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Lee Garbett, Joelle Jones, Stephanie Phillips, Ram V, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno and friends including Francesco Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Eduardo Risso, Christian Ward, and more. Edited by the legendary Will Dennis. This kick-off issue will never be reprinted in this format again. All covers full wraparounds.

Minor conflict of interest note: Melissa Gifford, the proofreader on The Devil's Cut also proofreads the comic I edit. Better safe than sorry.

The Devil's Cut Review by James Hepplewhite 7.5 / 10 Debuting at San Diego Comic Con 2023, The Devil’s Cut is an 80-odd page sampler of presumably forthcoming series from DSTLRY. Credits Writers Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Tula Lotay, Mirka Andolfo, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Ram V, Jamie McKelvie, Stephanie Phillips, PK Colinet Artists Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Eduardo Risso, Elsa Charretier, Lee Garbett, Joelle Jones, Francesco Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Eduardo Risso, Christian Ward, Mirka Andolfo Colorists Lee Loughridge, Nick Filardi Letterers Richard Starkings, Aditya Bidikar, Jared K. Fletcher, Jock, Andworld Design

