The Metabaron Book 4: The Bastard & The Proto-Guardianess Review If there’s a feeling The Metabaron Book 4: The Bastard & The Proto-Guardianess conjures most strongly it’s diminishing returns.

It's tough not to feel bad for Pete Woods, the artist of The Metabaron Book 4: The Bastard & The Proto-Guardianess. No matter how detailed or well-choreographed his work, it'll inevitably be compared to Juan Gimenez when he got five days to paint one page or Valentin Secher or Niko Henrichon. The comparison isn't respect from an artist's peers; the comparison is slack-jawed awe.

That's the problem with reviewing a Metabarons release: The bar is so high that career best art might not clear it.

As for Alejandro Jodorowsky and Jerry Frissen's story in The Metabaron Book 4: The Bastard & The Proto-Guardianess: It continues the cycle of poisonous male identity via incest and apocalyptic violence. The scene of two Metabarons traveling inside the veins of a planet-devouring monster is a highlight of the book. Also, it brings to mind the supra-louse passage in the Gimenez/Jodorowsky original.

Spare a thought for translator Montana Kane, too. Translation is a tough job, and maintaining a voice as distinct and wily as Jodorowsky's is an even tougher one than usual.

The wheel of the Metabarons keeps turning, but how many times can a reader go through the cycle and not want to step away?

The return of the greatest warrior in the universe: The Metabaron! The Metabaron character was created by legendary artist Moebius and writer Alejandro Jodorowsky in The Incal, and was later spun-off into his own international bestselling series, The Metabarons, with art by Juan Gimenez. The new series The Metabaron is a collaboration between Alejandro Jodorowsky and Jerry Frissen, exhibiting the work of talented artists including Valentin Secher and Niko Henrichon. Writer/director/ producer David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) called The Metabarons: "The greatest work of graphic fiction ever produced," and it has sold millions of copies globally.