Promethee 13:13 #1 Review: Actually Fast Paced, Actually Thrilling

Initially released by Comixology and now headed to Ablaze, Promethee 13:13 #1 begins a prequel tie-in to a graphic novel series unknown to me. That said, the creative team is well suited to make a great first impression. Penciller Shawn Martinbrough is a veteran who, after decades in the industry, earned the distinction of a TCJ feature back in 2018. Colorist Dave Stewart is a ten-time Eisner winner, and Andy Diggle (a former 2000 AD editor) knows a thing or two about science fiction.

Promethee 13:13 #1 moves quickly. There are two stories that are intertwined. The first story is about Darla Clemenceau, a survivor of a UFO abduction going to a UFO convention. The second is a space shuttle launch by NASA with suspicious cargo. By page eight, Darla is already seeing an alien invasion, and halfway through the issue, there's another surprise twist that could've been the cliffhanger in a longer, more decompressed story. Here? It's all going time, presumably due to the team's talent and decades of experience.

The four-page alien invasion scene demonstrates Martinbrough's versatility. It shows he can draw apocalyptic destruction with the same careful eye toward a telling detail. He would draw a more grounded sequence, specifically, like a space shuttle or the inside of an ambulance.

Bottom line: Promethee 13:13 #1 is the rare instance in which calling a comic thrilling and fast-paced is actually true.

Andy Diggle (The Losers, Thief of Thieves, Hellblazer, Uncanny), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy…

What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love?

Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she's ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it's all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival…

Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny…

A prequel to Promethee – Christophe Bec's best-selling, mind-bending graphic novel series, Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.