Psylocke Has Been Officially Cancelled With This Week's Issue #10

The series launched as part of X-Men: From The Ashes but did not survive Marvel's ten-issue cut-off.

Fans sent in letters during the run, many now printed for the first time in the final issue's pages.

The story followed Kwannon as Psylocke, cut from the X-Men and carving her own path in Marvel's underworld.

We kinda knew. But the upcoming X-Men: Age of Revelation. But now it is confirmed. Psylocke is cancelled with this week's Psylocke #10, by Alyssa Wong and Vinenzo Carrutu. And, since they have nowhere else to go, they'll run letters from throughout the run that they never ran before. But declined to call the page Thinks For The Memories or anything else like that. The series launched as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch, but has not survived the ten-issue cut-off established by publisher Dan Buckley. The series featured Kwannon in her Psylocke role, trained to be an assassin since birth, "Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths must be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control! But with blood on her hands – and her membership in the X-Men revoked – Psylocke's new life is already crumbling. Can she still be the hero the world needs her to be? What role will Shinobi Shaw play? And will the help of her lover, John Greycrow, be enough to turn the tide?" and into the "underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control." Or, at least, she was.

"THE END. If you made it to this page, you've just finished the final issue of our run on PSYLOCKE! Over the course of these ten issues, we received so much fan mail, but never had the chance to run it… until now!"

Psylocke #10, by Alyssa Wong and Vinenzo Carrutu, is published this Wednesday. And that, I am afraid, will be your lot.

Psylocke #10 by Alyssa Wong, Vincenzo Carratu

A mysterious assassin has appeared in Japan, stalking members of the Hand: the Lady in White. But what sort of powers does a being that can prey on Psylocke's former masters have? And why does she have Kwannon's face?

