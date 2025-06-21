Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, Psylocke

Looks Like Marvel Cancelled Daredevil But What About Psylocke & Magik?

Looks Like Marvel Cancelled Daredevil, West Coast Avengers, New Champions... But What About Psylocke & Magik?

Article Summary Marvel cancels Daredevil, West Coast Avengers, New Champions, leaving Magik and Psylocke's fate in question

Magik stands out with strong sales, but hints suggest Magik #10 could still be the series finale

Marvel often ends series at issue #10, despite recent promises for longer runs on new titles

Psylocke may be facing cancellation too, as her #10 is missing from the September solicits

Marvel Comics doesn't like to let you know when they have cancelled their comic books. It just… happens. Ostenibly, it's to prevent retailers from ordering less, as there may be less demand, as readers ask, "what's the point"? But sometimes it becomes obvious, Such as when titles are suddenly missing from the schedules. Such as New Champions #8, West Coast Avengers #10 and Psylocke #10, all missing from the Marvel Comics September 2025 solicits. Have they been cancelled, or are they just skipping a month? Well, the #10 is a notable one right now, as Marvel President Dan Buckley said that all titles would get at least ten issues to prove themselves now, though titles such as Weapon X-Men were dropped in half that. Still, when titles do get cancelled from Marvel these days, more often than not, it is with issue ten. The solicitation details also include giveaways, New Champions asks "Can they withstand one last battle" and West Coast Avengers talked about "a final showdown" in the August solicits.

Daredevil #25 in the September solicitations includes a listing for a "FINALE VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER". Hellverine is also up to #10 and promising "THE EARTH'S LAST STAND!" And then there is Magik. This comic book seems to have been selling really well in comic book shops, even though the group editor, Tom Brevoort, previously expressed his distaste for the character. In September, there's not a missed listing like Psylocke but a listing for #9 and, yes, #10; the suggestion is that they are trying to get it out of the door. It has a FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER, and the solicitation reads "TO THE BITTER END!"

I would be most surprised if Magik was cancelled with #10, but these things do happen for all manner of reasons. Once upon a time, the Fantastic Four comic was cancelled at Marvel at the behest of Chairman Ike Perlmutter, who was in a boardroom conflict with 10th Century Fox, which, pre-Disney buyout, owned the film rights. Unlike Sony, which owned similar rights to Spider-Man, it refused to negotiate with Marvel over the use of the character. So Marvel just cancelled the Fantastic Four title, and as a result, Ike Perlmutter didn't even want to see the FF on anything. Bleeding Cool reported this in depth, and when asked, Tom Brevoort replied, "My denying rumours isn't likely to keep anybody who's prone to paranoia from panicking. But really, does this even seem remotely plausible to people? Does it make any sense? Folks have a very strange idea as to the way a business is run."

This was all confirmed years later by FF writer Jonathan Hickman. Turns out we had the right idea as to the way this business was being run. At the time Tom added "We are publishing Fantastic Four. Next month, we will be publishing Fantastic Four. A year from now, assuming that it's still selling well, we will be publishing Fantastic Four." Well it did sell well, but it wasn't published any more, and not for years, until Disney bought Fox.

But Magik? I have no idea. It sells well. One might argue that two issues in one month are a result of good sales, and we will see a Magik #11 solicited for October. But then we have a strange idea as to how a business is run.

And of course, what is written in solicitations is not always reflected in the comics. When asked about why Ego The Living Planet didn't appear in Phoenix #11 as solicited, writer Stephanie Phillips replied on social media, "That did appear in solicits, but I think it was a mistake, maybe mixed up with something else. Really not sure. I don't write the solicits or have any control over them. But I'm sure it was just someone juggling too many solicits at once! Bound to happen haha". So be careful out there…

NEW CHAMPIONS #8

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A) • Cover by IVAN FIORELLI

THE NEW CHAMPIONS RAISE HELA!

The New Champions' search for Hellrune leads them to the land of the dead – where Hellrune's aunt readies her to wake Hela, the goddess of DEATH. With mystical forces stacked up against them and Hellrune's life on the line, the risks have never been higher for this teen team! Can they withstand one last battle against DEATH herself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A) • Cover by IVAN FIORELLI THE NEW CHAMPIONS RAISE HELA! The New Champions' search for Hellrune leads them to the land of the dead – where Hellrune's aunt readies her to wake Hela, the goddess of DEATH. With mystical forces stacked up against them and Hellrune's life on the line, the risks have never been higher for this teen team! Can they withstand one last battle against DEATH herself? 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99 PSYLOCKE #10

ALYSSA WONG (W)

Vincenzo Carratù (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

• A mysterious assassin has appeared in Japan, stalking members of the Hand: the Lady in White.

• But what sort of powers does a being that can prey on Psylocke's former masters have?

• And why does she have Kwannon's face?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALYSSA WONG (W) Vincenzo Carratù (A) Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL • A mysterious assassin has appeared in Japan, stalking members of the Hand: the Lady in White. • But what sort of powers does a being that can prey on Psylocke's former masters have? • And why does she have Kwannon's face? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 WEST COAST AVENGERS #10

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

THE MARK OF ULTRON!

OMEGA ULTRON and his followers take on the West Coast Avengers for a final showdown! But as the West Coast Ultron's life hangs in the balance, can the team pull together to save him? And what will it cost Tony Stark if they succeed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VARIANT COVER BY KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY THE MARK OF ULTRON! OMEGA ULTRON and his followers take on the West Coast Avengers for a final showdown! But as the West Coast Ultron's life hangs in the balance, can the team pull together to save him? And what will it cost Tony Stark if they succeed? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 DAREDEVIL #25

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

FINALE VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Wilson Fisk's days of piety are OVER! As he returns to a Hell's Kitchen rife with sacrilege, it's up to the DAREDEVILS, Matt and Elektra, to put aside their differences and stop the Kingpin's blasphemy! But will the estranged lovers find themselves ensnared in one another's arms once more? Or will they tear themselves and each other to pieces as Wilson Fisk does the same to their city?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr. FINALE VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE Wilson Fisk's days of piety are OVER! As he returns to a Hell's Kitchen rife with sacrilege, it's up to the DAREDEVILS, Matt and Elektra, to put aside their differences and stop the Kingpin's blasphemy! But will the estranged lovers find themselves ensnared in one another's arms once more? Or will they tear themselves and each other to pieces as Wilson Fisk does the same to their city?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 MAGIK #9

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

THE DRAGON SLAYER!

• How did Magik wind up defending one of her newest and most loathsome foes?

• And can she save him from a literal dragon?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR THE DRAGON SLAYER! • How did Magik wind up defending one of her newest and most loathsome foes? • And can she save him from a literal dragon? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 MAGIK #10

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TO THE BITTER END!

• To save her friend, can she and Moonstar defeat an entire army of magic hunters?

• Or is Liminal still pulling her strings?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO VARIANT COVER BY TBA FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE TO THE BITTER END! • To save her friend, can she and Moonstar defeat an entire army of magic hunters? • Or is Liminal still pulling her strings? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 HELLVERINE #10

Benjamin Percy (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A)

Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

THE EARTH'S LAST STAND!

Hell has come to Earth, and the fury of the HELL HULK has poisoned and destroyed. The only thing standing between HELL HULK, MEPHISTO and eternal damnation – HELLVERINE and PROJECT HELLFIRE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!