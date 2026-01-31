Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armagedoon, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, Queen In Black

Queen In Black Invades London, US Army Hulk Out On Comics Giveaway Day

The Queen In Black invades London, the US Army hulks out for Armageddon and the X-Men go for a walk on Comics Giveaway Day

I mean, they are free. Just not Free Comic Book Day free. They're Comic Giveaway Day free, because people can't play nice. Man, can you believe Penguin Random House turned down the chance to use Free in the title of it, the most powerful word in marketing. Mind you, they previously were going to call it Comics Free-For-All which just sounds like Lord Of The Flies. Sorry, I may have gotten myself distracted, here's a first look at the Armageddon, Unnamed X-Men Event and Queen In Black stories being launched by Marvel Comics on Saturday, the 2nd of May 2026…

So that's General Ross, the Red Hulk, in US Army gear as well as other similarly transformed US soldiers fighting the Avengers. Is that what Armageddon is, the Hulked-Out US Army fighting the Marvel superheroes?

Queen In Black seems to have Klyntar symbiote soldiers invading Earth… specifically London, in front of St Paul's Cathedral and the rest of the city.

While the X-Men are going on a nice stroll, probably walking the dog or something.

"Today, fans can get a sneak peek at artwork from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026 and ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026, which will prepare readers for the year's most anticipated stories: ARMAGEDDON, the epic summer event from writer Chip Zdarsky; QUEEN IN BLACK, an upcoming symbiote event spinning out of Al Ewing's work on Venom; the yet-to-be-announced next X-Men milestone; AND the historic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000! The issues will also include stories tied to Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk and reveal what's next for Doctor Doom. Also available, don't miss ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026, spotlighting Marvel's acclaimed 20th Century Studios storytelling with new stories set in some of the world's most iconic sci-fi franchises. And for little ones, SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 CGD 2026 provides the best first comic book experience you can get with a Spidey & his Amazing Friends adventure guest starring Jeff the Land Shark and Symbie!"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ, & FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

Written by SALADIN AHMED, JORDAN MORRIS & GREG PAK

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI, EMILIO LAISO & ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

In this issue, you'll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! Saladin Ahmed presents a tale set on a planet that's already succumbed to Xenomorphs! And in Jordan Morris' story, a Yautja warrior stalks one of Earth's greatest fighters. All this and a return to the Planet of the Apes!

Written by DANIELLE KREGER

Art by GOODMAN YAMADA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS, Spin and Ghost-Spider, think they have their web-shooting hands full when JEFF THE LAND SHARK pays them a visit! But they haven't seen anything yet – because shapeshifting alien SYMBIE is here to turn Jeff's world upside down!

