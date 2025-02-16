Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: The Question

Question: All Along The Watchtower #4 Preview: Ragtag Rescue

The Question and Batwoman must rally unlikely allies to retake the Justice League's Watchtower in Question: All Along The Watchtower #4, in stores Wednesday.

Article Summary The Question unites allies to reclaim the Justice League's overtaken Watchtower.

Villain's identity unravels as Question: All Along The Watchtower #4 hits shops 2/19/2025.

Get ready for thrilling conspiracies and ragtag heroism in this exciting DC adventure.

THE WATCHTOWER, OVERRUN! Cornered and betrayed, The Question and Batwoman must rally a ragtag group of allies to retake the Watchtower from a surprising villain–as the true mastermind behind the conspiracy to take over the Justice League's headquarters stands revealed.

QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #4

DC Comics

1224DC136

1224DC137 – Question: All Along The Watchtower #4 Jorge Fornes Cover – $4.99

1224DC138 – Question: All Along The Watchtower #4 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

In Shops: 2/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

