Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: kyle higgins, massive-verse, radiant black, sdcc

Radiant Black #25 Had Two Variant Endings- Which Did You Get?

Radiant Black #25 was published last week from Image Comics with, as common, variant covers. But it also had variant endings.

Radiant Black #25 was published last week from Image Comics with, as common, variant covers. But it also had variant endings. The comic book saw a decision being between leading characters Marshall and Nathan as to which would be Radiant Black going forward. Those who picked up the A cover or bought the digital copy saw that Marshall was Radiant Black.

But those in the comic store who picked up the B cover, showed a different choice has been made, that Nathan would be Radiant Black.

At San Diego Comic-Con, and on his newsletter, Kyle Higgins explained what was going on. "You see, the secret of the Catalyst War is that it is actually an event told across timelines. Premier and the his Empire are about to challenge Radiant Black in a monumental way, with the fate of the world also on the line. And for reasons that are central to the story… both timelines, coming out of issue 25, are still active."

"For the next five months, we'll be continuing with Marshall as Radiant Black under our A cover and Nathan as Radiant Black under our B cover. Eduardo Ferigato and Raul Angulo will handle art duties for the Marshall timeline and Marcelo Costa and Rod Fernandes will craft the Nathan timeline."

"The different choices that these two characters make and how they impact their worlds is at the center of what this event is about. And by the end, you will learn who won the vote and who will be Radiant Black going forward. That is, if either one of them survives :)"

He also announced, for December, that the Massive-Verse stories serialised in the Image! 30th Anniversary anthology, as the one-shot Shift and more. "This is a collection of the four stories that we did in the Image! Anthology as well as a new fifth story from Daniele Di Nucolo and myself, to round out the set. Our first four stories— loosely chronicling the building of a criminal startup— were titled "Founders' Meeting," "Launch Day," "Working Capital," and "Off Brand." Our new story? What every small business owner dreams of and/or dreads: "Selling Out.""

He also reminded folks of the Inferno Red Kickstarter and a Massive-Verse Card Game with Solis Studios.

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME, powered by the Pocket Paragons system, features 8 playable characters – RADIANT BLACK, <001>, ROGUE SUN, CATACLYSM, THE DEAD LUCKY, PYRE, INFERNO GIRL RED, and THE GRIFFIN. Each character deck features art pulled directly from the comics, plus character card art by the incredible Dan Mora! THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME is coming to Kickstarter later this year – be sure to head over to massive-verse.com/pocketparagons to sign up to be notified when it launches!

And then the was this warning;

RADIANT BLACK #25 CVR A COSTA MV

IMAGE COMICS

MAY230266

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A/CA) Marcello Costa

NEW STORY ARC The Radiants were stolen. An empire, vaster than space, has come to claim them. The end of the world is here. THE CATALYST WAR begins. And amidst the chaos, Nathan and Marshall will make the biggest decision of their lives: who will be Radiant Black? RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!