Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Sonic The Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome from IDW, with a 1:10 cover. Ant #1 was delayed to comic stores last week… so no retailer knows how well it did when preparing FOC for Ant #2. Similar problems, depending on the store with Gunslinger Spawn #1 and #2. Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum #8 finale is finally coming out, and is going to FOC, as is the hardcover collection – originally advance solicited for last May. A similar story with the seventh issue of the long delayed Post Americana finale. Rob Liefeld's return to X-Force with the Killshot 30th anniversary oneshot and this 1:100 variant cover. No Captain America ongoings at the moment, so Captain America/Iron Man mini-series it has to be… launching from Marvel. Darkhold has a Black Bolt oneshot, The Death Of Doctor Strange has a White Fox oneshot. Jed MacKay brings much to a conclusion with his Giant-Size Black Cat Infinity Score oneshot, with threads from Black Cat and the Infinity Annuals coming together Marvel's Voices Heritage #1 promise the origin of River, from Rebecca Roanhorse's new Echo series. as well as a Snowguard story by filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk, with 1:25 and 1:50 covers. Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 begins the new big Star Wars event for Marvel Comics with 1:25 and 1:50 covers. Getty Dizzy #1 is Boom's big launch from Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote, with 1:10 and 1:25 covers. Boom also launches the new Magic The Gathering series, Magic: Master Of Metal #1 by Mairghread Scott and Jorge Coehlo, with 1:10 and 1:25 covers. Radio Apocalypse #1 by Ram V and Anand Rk finally comes to FOC from Vault Comics, fully returnable with 1:5, 1:10.1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 covers. Hard Promises #1 by Michael Serrano and Cassidy Morgan launches from Action Lab. Doctor Who: Empire Of The Wolf #1 is the first Two Doctors Two Roses story, with Eight and Eleven, Bad Wolf and Rose Tyler Defender of the Earth. Wild Bullets #1 by Chris Wright is up for FOC from Source Point.

Batman #117 brings the conclusion to Fear State. James Tynion IV's final issue, though Batman: Secret Files: the Gardner is out on the same day.

DC Comics also launches the new Robins #1 series, as voted on by the public. Who wanted Robins to live!

Wonder Woman: Evolution #1 and Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 both finally get an FOC and simultaneous release.

