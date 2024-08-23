Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Avengers vs. X-Men, ghost spider, Raid On greymalkin, wolverine

Raid On Greymalkin & Avengers Vs X-Men- Marvel December 2024 Solicits

The new X-Men events is Raid On Greymalkin, and we get an Avengers Vs X-Men in the first week of Marvel Comics' December 2024 solicits

Article Summary Get ready for an X-Men and Avengers showdown in Avengers #21 as Captain Marvel faces Cyclops in a thrilling clash!

X-Men #8 kicks off the Raid On GreyMalkin event, with Cyclops and Rogue launching rival missions to rescue a teammate.

Dazzler dazzles in NYX #6 with Kamala Khan's historic concert, while Mojo manipulates the event in unexpected ways.

Victor Von Doom’s sinister plans unfold in Avengers Assemble #4 as She-Hulk leads a team to confront Victorious.

We have an extra burst of Marvel Comics solicits and solicitations for the first week of December pieced together. With Avengers #21 running an X-Men Vs Avengers story, and X-Men #8 launching the Raid On Greymalkin X-Men event crossover already, Gwen Stacy getting a Ghost Spider 2099, Dazzler doubling down on the Taylor Swift, death comes to the Ultimates, and the return of Constrictor to Wolverine.

AVENGERS #21

Comic Script by Jed MacKay

Illustrated by Valerio Schiti

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN! Jed MacKay pits his Avengers against his X-Men in a story that sows the seeds for some major future developments! Captain Marvel and Cyclops square off! Scarlet Witch and Magneto finally confront their history! And Storm's loyalties are put to the test…

X-MEN #8 [ROG]

Comic Script by: Jed MacKay

Illustrated by: Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing.

NYX #6

Comic Script by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly

Illustrated by: Michael Shelfer

PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED…TO DEATH! Congratulations, Kamala Khan – You Got Tickets to Dazzler! ADVISORY: This historic, one-night-only performance will be recorded for theatrical distribution! By entering this concert, you and your little mutant friends consent to being recorded, manipulated and otherwise used by the extradimensional superbeing known as MOJO. Lasers, smoke, flashing lights and other stagecraft will be used against you. Have fun at Dazzler! We hope you survive the experience!

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #4

Comic Script by: Steve Orlando

Illustrated by: Valentina Pinti

DOOM! Victor Von Doom has withdrawn to Latveria after a massive power grab, and the only person who may have a clue what he's planning is his former herald, Victorious. When she flies into a rage at the Latverian border, endangering nearby towns, She-Hulk leads a team to contain her and find out what she knows. But does Victorious have any answers, or is Doom's plan a mystery even to his most loyal soldier?

MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1

Comic Script by: Gerry Duggan, Marvel Various

Illustrated by: Phil Noto, Marvel Various

HOLIDAY HIJINKS IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER! First, you're invited to the Fantastic Four's Holiday Party! But who are the uninvited guests? Then, in a tale of Hanukkahs past, can Kitty Pryde scramble to save the day while struggling to shop for gifts for her merry X-Men? And ring in the New Year, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as only Spider-Men can!

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #4

Comic Script by: Thomas Krajewski

Illustrated by: Jason Muhr

A SHOCKING REVELATION! Groot and Bruce Banner are now questioning everything they think they know about the Zombie virus that's taken over the city and their friends. But to be sure, Banner needs to secure a sample from Captain America. Suited up in Hulkbuster armor and flanked by Iron Man's suits, the duo must again face off against the Avengers. Are the heroes – and all of humanity – doomed to a permanent zombie fate? Or will Groot step up and be the hero Captain America believes he can be?

CONQUEST 2099 #4

Comic Script by: Steve Orlando

Illustrated by: Ibraim Roberson, José Luis

SPIDER-MAN & LOGAN VS DRACULA! SPIDER-MAN and LOGAN lead the heroes against DRACULA'S army! SPIDERCIDE orders the slaughter of all vampires! Featuring the first appearance of GHOST-SPIDER 2099!

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION #1

Comic Script by: Ryan North

Illustrated by: Javier Garron

Collected here for the first time: the eight-part epic story SO BIG it ran across the entire Marvel line! When Wolverine and Deadpool are called upon to save the universe, we can absolutely rely on them…to totally screw things up. Featuring fearsome battles and fights across space and time, starring two men who CANNOT be killed, no matter how fearsome the battles they fight across space and time! Will the Multiverse be saved? Will Wolverine and Deadpool defeat the (thematically confusing) killer librarians of the romantic-comedy universe? And most importantly, will Deadpool finally convince Wolverine…to be his best friend? Explosions, deaths, epic battles across space and the Superior Deadpool and Wolverine await you in this volume! Plus: A weird space god too! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

INFINITY WATCH #1

Comic Script by: Derek Landy

Illustrated by: Rauiri Coleman

WHO IS THE MOST POWERFUL? Sorry, Thor. Sorry, Hulk. These are the seven most powerful people in the universe, each wielding one of the embodiments of all power in existence – THE INFINITY STONES. Half of the Stone Bearers are villains, and the other half certainly aren't hall-of-fame heroes, so what does this mean for the Marvel Universe? If Star has anything to say about it, we can start calling it the Star Universe. Can Colleen Wing or Phil Coulson possibly tilt the balance toward good?

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27

Comic Script by: Cody Ziglar

Illustrated by: Daniele Di Nicuolo

NEW SUIT, NEW PROBLEMS! BLACK PANTHER IS SPIDER-MAN'S ONLY HOPE! Does Miles Morales have what it takes to pass T'Challa's grueling tests in far-away WAKANDA?! And who is web-slinging around New York City masquerading as Spidey in Miles' absence?!

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8

Comic Script by: Stephanie Phillips

Illustrated by: Von Randall

JUSTICE FOR THE DEAD! Gwen has found herself at odds with the Black Tarantula since she arrived on Earth-616 – she's stopped his robberies, he tried to kill her – but as he begins his biggest and most audacious crime yet, she finds herself wondering…if he's actually right.

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #2

NEW STORIES FOR NEW MARVEL READERS CONTINUE! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they team up with heroic friends like Iron Man to protect the Stark Science Fair from a jealous Doc Ock… only to find out that even baddies sometimes have good ideas. Then, meet Black Panther, who's always ready to face his fears and try something new as he wings around with Ghost-Spider! This ALL-NEW comic featuring four brand new easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles, is perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities!

ULTIMATES #7

Comic Script by: Deniz Camp

Illustrated by: Juan Frigeri

WHO ARE THE ULTIMATES? A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! Perfect jumping-on point for the uninitiated! The aftermath of the explosive last issue – including the loss of a major member! Join the Ultimates in their secret HQ as they regroup and launch their bold new plan to change the world!

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #5 [POLYBAGGED]

Comic Script by: Jason Loo

Illustrated by: Sergio Dávila

MONSTER MAYHEM! It's a shape-shifting smackdown as WEREWOLF BY NIGHT crosses paths with the INCREDIBLE HULK! Mayhem ensues as the two brutal behemoths square up and throw down in a titanic tale you won't want to miss!

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #3

Comic Script by: Alex Segura

Illustrated by: Stefano Raffaele

A NEW REPUBLIC ON THE ROPES! LANDO and his allies defeated! MON MOTHMA faces a painful loss! LUKE SKYWALKER must defeat two of the galaxy's deadliest killers to reach his friends! MOFF ADELHARD plays a final card against the New Republic – with shocking consequences!

WOLVERINE #4

Comic Script by: Saladin Ahmed

Illustrated by: Martin Coccolo

CONSTRICTOR STRIKES! The return of the villainous CONSTRICTOR means trouble for WOLVERINE – but more than LOGAN could possibly realize. What's wrong with Constrictor, and what does it mean for Wolverine's future…and past? The secrets of Saladin Ahmed's plot hinted at in issue #1 take on new meaning in this key issue! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

X-FORCE #6

Comic Script by: Geoffrey Thorne

Illustrated by: Marcus To

FORGE REUNITES WITH STORM AND MYSTIQUE! The mysterious forces circling X-FORCE since issue #1 begin to come into focus…the fractures were just the beginning! Meanwhile, for all of the pain he's endured, losing STORM may be the biggest regret of FORGE's life. But as Forge reunites with ORORO and MYSTIQUE, this "love triangle" might break more than just a few hearts! Action. Love lost. New foes. Shock surprises. X-FORCE has it all! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #12 FACSIMILE EDITION

Comic Script by: Jim Shooter

Illustrated by: Mike Zeck

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all reaches its shocking conclusion! Earth's greatest heroes are dead at the hands of the all-powerful Doctor Doom! Or are they? As that doubt (and the meddlesome Klaw) knaw away at Victor Von Doom, will the combination of his reality-altering might and troubled subconscious prove his ultimate undoing? Get ready for Battleworld to host its final battle! But when the dust settles, who will be left standing to return home – and who will choose to remain behind? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #12.

