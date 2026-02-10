Posted in: Comics | Tagged: baby sitter's club, Raina Telgemeier, scholastic

Raina Telgemeier Returns To Baby-Sitters Club: Baby-Sitters On Board

Raina Telgemeier and Gale Gilligan return to the Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels with Baby-Sitters On Board, out in September 2026

The new graphic novel adapts Ann M. Martin’s 1988 book and arrives September 15, 2026 from Scholastic Graphix

This release celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Baby-Sitters Club franchise with a special collaboration

Both Telgemeier and Galligan will write and illustrate; K Czap and Ray Baehr join as colorist and inker

Raina Telgemeier is one of the most successful graphic novelists in the world, with multiple-million print runs for her original graphic novels. But she first made a name for herself at Scholastic Graphix, working on the first adaptations of Ann M. Martin's Baby-Sitters Club novels. And now, for the 40th anniversary of the franchise, she is collaborating with Gale Galligan, who followed her on the series, for a new graphic novel, The Baby-Sitters Club Super Special: Baby-Sitters On Board, adapting the 1988 novel, and being published on the 15th of September, 2026. Telgemeier launched the graphic novel adaptations in 2006 with the first four books (Kristy's Great Idea, The Truth About Stacey, Mary Anne Saves the Day, and Claudia and Mean Janine). Galligan followed with the next four (Dawn and the Impossible Three through Logan Likes Mary Anne!).

Baby-sitters on Board!: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-sitters Club Super Special #1) by Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Gale Galligan

"New York Times bestselling authors Raina Telgemeier and Gale Galligan team up and return to The Baby-sitters Club — both Raina and Gale adapt and illustrate this super special graphic novel! Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, Dawn, Mallory, and Jessi are the luckiest baby-sitters in the world. This summer they're going on what is sure to be the best vacation ever: a plane ride to Florida, a cruise to the Bahamas on an extravagant ship, and then back to Florida for three days of fun at a huge amusement park! The BSC has a million adventures, of course. And they still have time for what they like best of all — baby-sitting!"

Graphix Associate Publisher and series editor Cassandra Pelham Fulton calls this "a dream collaboration and incredible full-circle moment." The 320-page hardcover will be written and drawn by both Telgemeier and Galligan, with colouring by K Czap and inks by Ray Baehr.

The Baby-Sitters Club was a series of novels written by Ann M. Martin and published by Scholastic between 1986 and 2000, with Martin writing around sixty to eighty of them and ghostwriters taking on the rest, set amongst a group of four friends who run a local babysitting service. It has since been adapted by Scholastic as a series of graphic novels, and the series and its spinoffs have been seen as a hothouse for Scholastic in developing new graphic novel talent. As well as selling millions of copies, of course.

