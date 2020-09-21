Ram V Graphic Novel, Blue In Green, On FOC Today – Don't Forget

by Rich Johnston

Comic book writer Ram V has been on a roll in the comic book industry of late, part of the London-based writers studio White Noise, he has been writing Catwoman, Justice League and Batman for the big boys – though his Empyre: Thor mini-series was one that was dropped. His books through Vault, These Savage Shores and Paradiso has won him fans and how he has an Image Comics graphic novel hitting FOC today, Blue In Green reuniting him with his graphic novel collaborator on Grafity's Wall, Anand Rk, first teased on Bleeding Cool a year ago.

A jazz noir horror original graphic novel, it tells a "dark and haunting portrayal of a young musician's pursuit of creative genius-the monstrous nature of which threatens to consume him as it did his predecessor half a century ago."

So it's a last chance for retailers to up their advance reorders today, which means Bleeding Cool has been given exclusive reveals of illustrations for the graphic novel's art gallery from some of the best. That's Aaron Campbell, Anand RK, Declan Shalvey, Elsa Charettier, Evan Cagle, Matt Griffin, Jorge Fornes and Khary Randolph. Here's a look…

Blue In Green cover gallery – art by Aaron Campbell
Blue In Green cover gallery – art by Khary Randolph
Art by Declan Shalvey
Blue In Green cover gallery – art by Elsa Charretier
Blue In Green cover gallery – art by Evan Cagle
Blue In Green cover gallery – art by Jorge Fornes
Art by Matt Griffin
Art by Anand RK

And here's a look at what's to come:

BLUE IN GREEN GN (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG200050
(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Anand Rk
The dark and haunting portrayal of a young musician's pursuit of creative genius-the monstrous nature of which threatens to consume him as it did his predecessor half a century ago. From creators RAM V (Grafity's Wall, These Savage Shores) and ANAND RK (Grafity's Wall), BLUE IN GREEN is an exploration of ambitions, expectations, and the horrific depths of their spiraling pursuit. In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $17.99

Blue In Green cover
Art by Anand Rk
Art by Anand Rk
Art by Anand Rk

