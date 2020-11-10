Raven: The Pirate Princess Vol 10 Finally Scheduled For July 2021

Earlier this year, Jeremy Whitley talked about issues with Action Lab over the payment of artists on his Princeless spin-off series, Raven: The Pirate Princess. And that volume 9: Black Fort And The Golden Queen by Jeremy Whitley, Nicole D'Andria, Xenia Pamfil and Telênia Albuquerque has been complete and unpublished since 2019, with no scheduled date at that time, and creators unpaid until it was approved for publication. Well, if nothing else, it appears that this long-delayed is now happening, and scheduled for July next year. If there is more after that, Whitely says "I wouldn't expect any Raven artists to come back after being stiffed this long. Beyond that, I wouldn't ask any artist to walk into that situation. By the contract Action Lab could hire people to do more, but we'll see".

The crew is lost and scattered, but finally some of them are coming back together. But they couldn't choose a worse place. The Black Fort sits atop a rocky cliff on an island full of monsters and Raven's oldest brother, Crow, has decided to make this an object of spectacle. He's about to introduce Raven and her crew to the most dangerous of creatures in his arena. But elsewhere in the world, Ananda has been found by the queen and her mermaids. The thing is, it's not the queen she thought she'd be facing, it's her girlfriend, Sunshine. But somehow…that's much much worse.

Raven the Pirate Princess is a comic book from the Princeless series that tells the history of Raven, a young Pirate who was supposed to be her fathers successor and become the pirate queen, but her brothers convinced her father to lock her away in a tower and took over their father's fleet. Now Raven has gathered an all woman crew and is out to get revenge on her brothers and take her rightful place as the pirate queen. Princeless: Raven The Pirate Princess Book 9: The Black Fort and the Golden Queen will be published on the 13th of July 13, 2021. Action Lab Entertainment has not responded to any of Bleeding Cool's approaches over these issues.