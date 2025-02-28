Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cosmic Lion, Raymar Brunson

Raymar Brunson's Bonegrinder in Cosmic Lion's May 2025 Solicits

Ghost Man's Raymar Brunson's Biomechanical Protector: Bonegrinder launches in Cosmic Lion Productions' May 2025 solicits.

Ghost Man's Raymar Brunson's Biomechanical Protector: Bonegrinder launches in Cosmic Lion Productions' May 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as continuing issues of Turbohawk, Parafrenic and the three issue collection of Red Volume 1 by Shaun Riaz and Reisha Navya.

BONEGRINDER: BIOMECHANICAL PROTECTOR #1

Writer/Artist/Cover – Raymar Brunson

66 pages, B&W on newsprint, $7

Synopsis – From the acclaimed creator of Ghost Man comes a new post-apocalyptic tale of revenge, in which a young rebel and a violent cyborg must team up to save the last city on earth.

PARAFRENIC #2

Writers – Gary Cramer and Tate Griffen, Artist – Gary Cramer, Cover – Zohn Dyer

32 pages, Full Color, $10

Synopsis – Parafrenic is back in this stand-alone follow-up to last year's one-shot. Join the half-man half-monster along with an ever expanding cast of misfits & monsters, rejects & the reanimated and witness the danger and close call excitement that is living on Vagrant Street!

RED VOLUME 1

Writers – Shaun Riaz and Reisha Navya, Artist/Cover – Shaun Riaz

96 pages, Full Color, $15

Synopsis – A girl named Red and her friends learn that the folklore stories of their childhood in Trinidad aren't just stories. They're real. And they're dangerous. Collects issues #1 – 3 of the sold-out series.

TURBO HAWK #2

Writer/Artist/Cover – Christian J. Meesey (a.k.a. Meesimo)

32 pages, $8

Synopsis – In a future ravaged by an alien invasion, Turbo Hawk continues down the rabbit hole on his quest to the darker corners of the post-apocalypse. Tradd, The Blades of Vengeance Himself, is following, but is he friend or foe? Turbo Hawk investigates whether Rain, his formerly fallen lady love, is back from the dead – and what is going on with his former teammate, the deadly (and dead?!) Mr. Nullus? And can they trust Dr. Saccularius?

