Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: archie, Corinna Bechko, Kano, sabrina the teenage witch

Oni's Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko & Kano in October

Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko and Kano launching from Oni Press in October 2026

Article Summary Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 arrives from Oni Press in October 2026, written by Corinna Bechko with art by Kano.

The new Sabrina comic follows Sabrina Spellman balancing witchcraft, high school life, and Halloween chaos.

Salem sparks trouble when he delivers a mythical trickster to Sabrina, threatening to collide her two worlds.

Oni Press says Sabrina The Teenage Witch is part of its ambitious new Archie Comics line launching in 2026.

We just ran the news about Ben H. Winters launching the new Archie #1 comic book with Fabio Moon and Nick Cagnetti, from Oni Press in September. But what about October's Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko and Kano, as well as Cagnetti? Okay, okay, here you go, as if by magic….

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1

Written by CORINNA BECHKO

Art by KANO

COVERS TO BE REVEALED!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | OCTOBER 2026

Who'd ever want to be ordinary when you could be a teenage witch instead? Still reeling from the surprise revelation of her secret birthright and with Halloween just around the corner, high schooler Sabrina Spellman is honing her craft one hex at a time and figuring out how to balance her magical new life with the crushing responsibilities of being 16 years old. But when her feline familiar Salem drops a mythical trickster on Sabrina's literal doorstep, she might not be able to keep her two worlds from smashing together like two busted pumpkins. No time for fate. No time for destiny. No time for homework. Being a teenager is far from magical . . . even when you're a witch!"

"One year ago, we started work on what has quickly become one of the most significant and anticipated collaborations in Oni's 30-year history: our new and ambitious line of titles celebrating the greatness of Archie Comics," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "Now, we're proud to welcome a vital new member to that team: the phenomenally talented Ben H. Winters, who is teaming with the brilliant Fábio Moon to deliver an eye-popping, heartstring-pulling ode to what makes these some of the most celebrated characters in the history of comics. From ARCHIE to SABRINA and ARCHIE IN HELL, our new comics are brimming with pop and power – from content to design, each issue is intended to be a highly concentrated dose of pure entertainment and unadulterated bliss, propelled by the never-ending energy of Archie's 85-year legacy."

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