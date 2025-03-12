Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Fourth Wing, graphic novels, Iron Flame, Onyx Storm, Rebecca Yarros, romantasy, ten speed graphic

Rebecca Yarros Empyrean Series to Get Graphic Novel Adaptation

Rebecca Yarros' first three bestselling Empyrean fantasy novels will be getting graphic novel adaptations from Ten Speed Graphic

Rebecca Yarros' bestselling Empyrean fantasy novels will be getting graphic novel adaptations. Ten Speed Graphic, Piatkus (an imprint of Little, Brown Book Group), and Entangled Publishing will publish six books covering the first three volumes of the Empyrean series: Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm, each of which will be divided into two graphic volumes. Rebecca Yarros will adapt the series herself.

The Empyrean series follows the lives of dragon riders at an elite war college. The first book in the series introduces twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail, an aspiring scribe who is ordered by her mother, a commanding general in the army, to join the hundreds of candidates at Basgiath War College striving to become dragon riders. Violet must find a dragon willing to bond with her or she faces certain death. And dragons aren't the only danger at Basgiath—Violet's fellow cadets are in deadly competition with her, including Xaden Riorson, the most powerful and ruthless wingleader in the Riders Quadrant.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with the amazing team at Ten Speed on this project," said Rebecca Yarros. "There is something so special about seeing your words come to life through art and I feel fortunate to have that experience in this medium. I can't wait to dig in with the talented team of artists and editors to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for readers."

"Ten Speed is so honored to collaborate with Rebecca and Entangled to create graphic adaptations that the incredible Empyrean fan community will love," said Kaitlin Ketchum, Editorial Director, Ten Speed Graphic. "True to the original books, stunning to look at, and additive to the reading experience in the way that only graphic storytelling can be."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ten Speed and Rebecca on this project," said Liz Pelletier, CEO & Publisher, Entangled Publishing. "What an incredible opportunity to harness the power of visual storytelling! We can't wait for Empyrean fans to fall in love with this series all over again, and for a whole new community of readers to meet Violet, Xaden, and their dragons for the first time."

"Piatkus is beyond delighted to collaborate with Ten Speed, Entangled, and Rebecca Yarros on this incredible project," said Rebekah West, Editorial Director, Piatkus. "Bringing the Empyrean series to life in a stunning new format is an exciting opportunity, and we can't wait for both fans and newcomers to experience the magic of Rebecca's breathtaking world in a whole new way."

