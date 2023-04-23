Rebel Grrrls Agendas in Keenspot July 2023 Solicits Danny Harrell and Robert Ahmad have a new comic book series from Keenspot coming out in July, Rebel Grrrls.

Danny Harrell and Robert Ahmad have a new comic book series from Keenspot coming out in July, Rebel Grrrls. With an all-female band from rural Alabama who can resurrect the dead through their music, and play tour dive bars, basements and county fairs throughout the south. As well as Toy #3 in Keenspot's July 2023 solicits and solicitations.

REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR A ROBERT AHMAD

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

MAY231863

MAY231864 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR B FRANCESCA FANTINI – 5.99

MAY231865 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR C BRIANNA JUNE – 5.99

MAY231866 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR D RICH WOODALL – 5.99

MAY231867 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR E BECKA KINZIE – 5.99

MAY231868 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR F DANNY HARRELL – 5.99

MAY231869 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR G DONGARRA / HARRELL – 5.99

MAY231870 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR H DANIEL LANSDOWN – 5.99

MAY231871 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR I WHITE BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

MAY231872 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR J ROBERT AHMAD VIRGIN HOLOFOIL – 19.99

MAY231873 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR K RICH WOODALL VIRGIN HOLOFOIL – 19.99

MAY231874 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR L 10 COPY PINK SKETCH CVR – 9.99

MAY231875 – REBEL GRRRLS #1 CVR M 20 COPY FANTINI VIRGIN HOLOFOIL – 19.99

(W) Danny Harrell (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

Cursed with the power to resurrect the dead through music, three girls from rural Alabama set out to tour dive bars, basements and county fairs throughout the south. If making it as an all-girl punk band wasn't difficult enough, these cursed souls are pursued by a ghoul, disguised as a record executive, who has been tasked with using them to resurrect enough of the dead to overthrow the living. Despite the forces of hell patiently awaiting its time to rise, these riot grrrls are intent to prove that they're no sellouts, and that they can make their mark on their own. Will it be revolution, girl style… or Armageddon?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TOY #3 CVR A GANDOLPHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

MAY231876

MAY231877 – TOY #3 CVR B J HAMMOND – 5.99

MAY231878 – TOY #3 CVR C MICHAEL ADAMS – 5.99

MAY231879 – TOY #3 CVR D GANDOLPHO VIRGIN HOLOFOIL – 19.99

(W) Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

Roar!!! Look out! It's a dinosaur! What have Toy, Croc, and Wrench gotten themselves into this time? Find out in this Jurassic issue of Toy, the all-ages humor comic from the crazy creators of Sumerian's Paranormal Hitmen!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 5.99