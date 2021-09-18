Red 5 Launches Salvador Sanz's Kaiju Comic Mega #1 in December 2021

Red 5 Comics is to publish Salvador Sanz's kaiju comic book Mega #1 from December, as part of their Stone Bot imprint. As one giant monster is recruited to fight another… here's the solicit and everything else Red 5 is lining up in their December 2021 solicits and solicitations.

MEGA #1 CVR A SALVADOR SANZ

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

OCT211702

OCT211703 – MEGA #1 CVR B MAX FIUMARA – 7.99

(W) Salvador Sanz (A / CA) Salvador Sanz

A gigantic creature has been awaken from its eternal sleep in Antarctica. The destructive monster, only known as "The Salamander," has started a journey of chaos and destruction. The only thing that could stop this menace is another sleeping giant; a creature from under the ocean known as "Mega."

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 7.99

MERLIN & HECTOR #3

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

OCT211704

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Jok (CA) Dexter Wee

The final showdown! The Skinshifters have conquered the town and it doesn't seem that Hector can defeat them, despite having the help of The Plagues. Only Merlin will be able to tip the balance in his favor, but to do so he must finally control the magic that baffles him so much. Will he be able to do it or is this the end of their adventure?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.95

CARRIERS #2

RED 5 COMICS

OCT211699

(W) Ben Ferrari, Erica J Heflin (A) Jim O'Riley (A / CA) Elias Martin

The Carriers face their toughest test when a gang of bloodthirsty seagulls descend on New York City looking to loot the city's garbage sas they search for a lost artifact of power, but they must be careful not to forget the armies of the Croc King still waiting for them to make one mistake.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.95

DOWNLOAD #1

RED 5 COMICS

OCT211700

(W) Scott Chitwood (A / CA) Danny Luckert

When Eric is hit by a mysterious blast of light from space, he suddenly finds his mind filled with designs for strange devices. But when he blindly begins building them, he won't discover what they do until he and his friends turn them on. But do they dare? In the spirit of The Goonies and Explorers, the adventure begins here from the creators of Haunted and Riptide!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.95

VERGE #4

RED 5 COMICS

OCT211701

(W) Bryce McLellan (A / CA) Dexter Wee

Just as Connie has solved the case, she's captured by Takamori and taken deep into Satsuma Temple, where the Verge has been opened again. On the other side of the Verge is a reunion she never expected, and a danger not just to her and the NYPD, but to all of space and time!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.95