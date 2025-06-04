Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, red hulk

Red Hulk In One World Under Doom… And Doctor Strange Not (Spoilers)

Red Hulk #5 in One World Under Doom... and Doctor Strange Of Asgard #4 really, really not (Spoilers)

Article Summary Red Hulk #5 fully ties into One World Under Doom, with Ross escaping Doom-controlled Latveria.

Doctor Strange Of Asgard #4 ignores the One World Under Doom event despite being sold as a tie-in.

Red Hulk, Machine Man, and Deathlok face off against the US Military, now loyal to Doctor Doom.

Doctor Strange remains oblivious to Doom's world domination while dealing with his own Asgardian drama.

There are two One World Under Doom tie-in comic books out today. One ties in with One World Under Doom, Red Hulk #5 with General Ross escaping with Machine Man and Deathlok from Latverian custody, where they were being used as wargamers for Doom's takeover of the world.

And the other is Doctor Strange Of Asgard #4 which… doesn't. At all. Four issues in, it hasn't come up. Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme on Earth, but what happened there of note to anyone.

So as Deathlok and Machine Man join Doctor Doom's little list…

Doctor Strange pops back to Earth… and doesn't.

And aside from the mystical burglar alarms, everything is fine. So while Red Hulk goes up against the US Army, who are now on the side of Doctor Doom, as if everyone in the world…

… it doesn't even merit a mention in a comic book being sold as a tie-in….

Not even a "hey Stephen, by the way, all the power that Doctor Doom took from you? He's now in charge of everything and has just taken down Dormammu." Still very pretty though. One issue to go for the good Doctor to twig… Doctor Strange Of Asgard #4 by Derek Landy and Carlos Magno, and Red Hulk #5 by Ben Percy and Geoff Shaw are published today.

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #4 (OF 5)

(W) Derek Landy (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Geoff Shaw

Doctor Strange has been covering up a murder in an attempt to solve it. But Thor and Sif don't see it that way! Stephen scrambles to get to the bottom of the mystery and clear his name – with some help from Loki and Clea! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $3.99 RED HULK #5

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Geoff Shaw

PRISONER OF WAR! RED HULK emerges from nuclear fire in LATVERIA! An angry hive of DOOMBOTS is ready for war with THUNDERBOLT ROSS! But when the U.S. MILITARY arrive with a special weapon, who will they aim it at? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $3.99

