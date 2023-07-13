Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: FOC, red sonja

Red Sonja #1 Gets 72,000 Orders, With 13,000 Overprint

Dynamite Comics has announced their 2023 relaunch of Red Sonja has confirmed orders following Final Order Cutoff of over of 72,000 copies.

Dynamite Comics has announced that their 2023 relaunch of Red Sonja, the second title that they began publishing in 2005, and a character celebrating her 50th Anniversary, has confirmed orders following Final Order Cutoff in excess of 72,000 copies. And that Dynamite has printed another 13,000 copies in anticipation of enthusiastic advance reorders and more fans picking up the book in stores following release and word of mouth. Dynamite is currently set to initially print a total of over 85,000 copies. That's only 10,000 fewer than the #0 comic from Free Comic Book Day – and that was free to readers.

RED SONJA 2023 #1 CVR A MAER

DYNAMITE

MAY230410

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Shannon Maer

Following directly from the pages of Red Sonja #0, the She-Devil finds herself on the run, framed for murder, and with an unseen force tugging at the back of her mind. Join Sonja as she races to unravel the mystery of "His Master's Voice!" Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja superstar Walter Geovani (with colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this brand-new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And all this is wrapped up in an amazing series of covers: Shannon Maer, Jimmy Cheung, Alan Quah, Bryan Hitch, Joanie Brosas (Cosplay), Jenny Frison, and MANY more – including the Dynamite Debut of Bjorn Barends!In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99

The new series by Torunn Grønbekk and Walter Geovani is "exploring a Red Sonja on the run as she ruminates on everything that has gotten her to this point, what her destiny holds, and where she will venture next." Dynamite is also planning more Red Sonja news for San Diego Comic-Con. Red Sonja #1 is published for Preview Night, on the 19th of July.

Red Sonja was originally created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics in 1973 as part of Conan's world, partially inspired by Robert E. Howard's character Red Sonya of Rogatino.

