Red Sonja #15 Preview: Wasteland's Worst Vacation Ever?

Red Sonja #15 hits stores this Wednesday. Can the She-Devil break free from her chains and escape the wasteland's torment, or will she succumb to darkness? Check out the preview!

Article Summary Red Sonja #15 arriving on October 30th, unveils a harsh wasteland ordeal for the She-Devil.

Red Sonja faces chains of more than iron, hunted and tormented, risking her soul's salvation.

Artwork showcases dramatic covers by Geovani, Parrillo, Barends, Linsner, and Brosas.

In this issue: The chains binding Red Sonja are made of more than iron, and in the depths of the wasteland she is left to a fate worse than death. Hunted by the living and tortured by the dead, the darkness threatens to consume her from within. Will the She-Devil find the strength to break free, or will the wasteland claim her soul forever? Laid out in full armor by TORUNN GR NBEKK and set alight by WALTER GEOVANI, the funeral pyre of Red Sonja #15 is reflected in ageless covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

RED SONJA #15

DYNAMITE

AUG240254

AUG240255 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR B BARENDS – $4.99

AUG240256 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR C LINSNER – $4.99

AUG240257 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR D GEOVANI – $4.99

AUG240258 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR E COSPLAY – $4.99

AUG248449 – RED SONJA 2023 #15 CVR M FOC PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET – $4.99

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: The chains binding Red Sonja are made of more than iron, and in the depths of the wasteland she is left to a fate worse than death. Hunted by the living and tortured by the dead, the darkness threatens to consume her from within. Will the She-Devil find the strength to break free, or will the wasteland claim her soul forever? Laid out in full armor by TORUNN GR NBEKK and set alight by WALTER GEOVANI, the funeral pyre of Red Sonja #15 is reflected in ageless covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: 10/30/2024

SRP:

