Renaming Marvel's Prince Of Power To Be Less Like… She-Ra?

In today's Thor Annual, we meet Prince Otherone doing his thing. Standing on a rooftop, looking powerful and doing a Batman.

In today's Thor Annual, we meet Prince Otherone doing his thing. Standing on a rooftop, looking powerful. Though there is something different about him, and I don't mean the Frank Miller/Klaus Janson Dark Knight Batman reference.

That's the Prince Of Power… or at least, it was. As first seen in Al Ewing's run on the Guardians Of The Galaxy, emphasising the Saturday Morning Cartoon feel of that series…

With a version of Bucky O'Hare, and a He-Man by way of She-Ra, Princess Of Power, created by Al Ewing and Juan Cabal.

With a bit of TV's Hercules and Xena to boot, with Marvel Comics' Hercules tagline. And no shirt necessary. So they hung around Guardians Of The Galaxy while Al Ewing wrote it, and then when Al didn't, they disappeared.

Until Al Ewing started writing X-Men Red and then, as if by magic, the rabbit popped out of the hat and dragged Prince Of Power along with him.

They even found themselves fighting (in the background) in the final battles of Arakko.

And now in today's new Thor Annual, the Prince Of Power is back, having eaten one of the Infinity Gems – I mean stones – and gaining a new name in the process. And a shirt, purple of course, as befits Prince.

While making as much meta-commentary as the ongoing Thor has been doing of late. Talking of which…

… sorry that's today's Iron Man, Back to the Thor Annual…

Powerstone it is, then. And where Powerstone is, Blackjack O'Hare is not far behind, complaining.

And giving us a meme for the next time anyone complains about a business failing.

Comic book writers to like to bring back their old side characters from one book to another. Sometimes months, years, decades later. Talking of which…

Silhouette, who first appeared in The New Warriors #2 in 1990, created by Fabian Nicieza and Mark Bagley. And Fabian Nicieza in today's Blood Hunters #4 referencing Silver Surfer meeting her in 1992. Or at least, seeing her in the background. Thirty-two years ago…

…. time to crank up the Marvel Unlimited servers again!

IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240790

(W) Al Ewing, Derek Landy (A) David Baldeon, Sara Pichelli (CA) Salvador Larroca

"INFINITY WATCH" PART THREE!

Faced with the menace of Utgard and a prophecy of his own doom, the son of Odin sought out the legendary Power Stone to aid his fight. Only two things were in his way. Firstly, the mighty CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE – with strength to match Thor's own – was also questing for the stone. Secondly, the Stone is now inside a person – THE PRINCE OF POWER! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli continue the journey of the Death Stone Bearer and the scar it will leave on the universe! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99 BLOOD HUNTERS #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240659

(W) Fabian Nicieza, Erica Shultz (A) Belviso, Giada, Bernard Chang (CA) Greg Land

When Earth's skies go dark, it attracts the attention of the Silver Surfer! See the BLOOD HUNT event from an entirely new and cosmic perspective! Then Satana and her basilisk intend to show the invading vamps exactly what happens when you cross the daughter of Satan! And finally, Hallows' Eve enters the fray, joining Dagger, Elsa Bloodstone and White Widow for a final showdown with the vampiric hordes! But the end of this tale is just the beginning for…the BLOOD HUNTERS! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240787

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Kael Ngu

THE WAR IS OVER.

The war with Orchis is over. What does the future hold for Tony and Emma Frost?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

