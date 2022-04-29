Republic Of Ireland Without DC Universe Infinite App For Foreseeable

Despite delays, this morning the DC Universe Infinite App was fully available in the UK, on iOS and Android alike. But that is the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland. And not the Republic Of Ireland who remain geoblocked. And it's all because of Brexit.

Despite the UK and the ROI being totally distinct countries for a hundred years, they often get lumped together by global media conglomerates. They both speak English as a first language, they share similar institutional structures, and there is some shared history, certainly more than with any other sovereign European country. Film, TV, music and games often get rolled out in both countries simultaneously, often using the same marketing and marketing spend, It's why Brexit has caused so many issues. And, it appears, this is the latest.

Because Irish comic book fans contact Bleeding Cool disappointed that they are still geolocked out of the DC Universe Infinite app. And there is no sign as to when it will be available to the Republic. They were anticipating that the ROI would just be rolled in as part of the UK deal. But with a different currency, different laws and falling under the legislation of the European Union, it was not to be. Not yet anyway.

So, at least for Brits, if you were looking for a positive Brexit spin, here is your first. You get the DC Universe Infinite App. But if you live on the southern side of the border between Culloville and Corcullionglush, maybe take the dog for a stroll – and stream some DC Comics titles while you are at it.

Annual subscriptions to the DC Universe Infinite App are intended to be available for the first thirty days for £36.99 a year. Anyone that pays the introductory pricing will be able to renew at the same price, as long as they maintain their paid subscription. After the first 30 days, annual subscriptions will be available for £54.99 a year. Monthly subscriptions are also available for £6.99. You pays your money, you takes your choice.

DC Universe Infinite currently sees recently released comics arrive six months after their physical versions release in bookstores, along with original graphic novels spanning eighty years of the DC Comics publishing as well pre-print access to DC Digital First titles and DC Universe Infinite Originals including the recent Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour.