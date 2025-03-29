Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: All-New Venom, mary jane watson

Retailers Reveal The "Spoiler Variant" Cover For All-New Venom #5

Retailers Reveal The "Spoiler Variant" Cover For All-New Venom #5 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

Article Summary Unveiling the "Spoiler Variant" cover for All-New Venom #5 with a fresh suspect.

Marvel teases a new Venom identity: Mary Jane Watson a potential reveal.

Speculation drives eBay prices, with copies selling up to $40.

M.O.D.O.K. enters the mix, adding urgency to the Venom mystery.

Marvel Comics told retailers that they were to get a "FREE ALL-NEW VENOM #5 SUSPECT SURPRISE VARIANT" and that "Retailers who receive Promo Items should be receiving, with their 04/02/24 OSD Comics, a FREE copy of the PROMO SURPRISE APRIL VARIANT, now revealed as ALL-NEW VENOM #5 SUSPECT SURPRISE VARIANT". It follows the current All-New Venom series playing peek-a-boo over who the new Venom was under the symbiote. And promising that the suspects were to be one of four, Madame Masque, Robbie Robertson, Rick Jones or Luke Cage. Well, since then, there has been some elimination on the way before the upcoming reveal, specifically Madame Masque. But the four variant covers by Clayton Crain for All-New Venom #5 are as follows…

But the surprise "spoiler variant" cover throws a new, previously unnamed suspect into the mix. One copy per store… bagged specially for the occasion.

Is the All-New Venom actually Mary Jane Watson? Who is going to open that bagged copy and find out? Well, at least it isn't Paul Rabin, I guess… All-New Venom #5 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez will be on sale from Marvel Comics this Wednesday unless anyone does anything naughty and puts them on sale first. A number of copies have already sold on eBay with prices rising up to $40, and that price is probably going to rise if the tease follows through…

ALL NEW VENOM #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250798

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…REVEALED?! When all the red herrings have been weeded out – who's left? The clues have been in front of you the whole time – and by the end of this issue, you WILL know the name of the ALL-NEW VENOM…but with M.O.D.O.K. out for symbiote blood, you might just be identifying the corpse! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

