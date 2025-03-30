Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, Carlos Gomez

The Identity Of The All-New Venom Confirmed (Spoilers)

The Identity Of The All-New Venom Confirmed... in All-New Venom #5 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez out this Wednesday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson is revealed as the new Venom host in All-New Venom #5.

Marvel retailers get exclusive Venom #5 variant, sparking eBay sales.

Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez created this Venom twist for Marvel Comics.

Venom #5 spoilers: M.O.D.O.K. hunts symbiote, release on April 2, 2025.

The current All-New Venom series has been playing peek-a-boo over who the new Venom host was under the symbiote. And promising that the suspects were to be one of four, Madame Masque, Robbie Robertson, Rick Jones or Luke Cage. Well, since then, there has been some elimination on the way before the upcoming reveal, specifically Madame Masque. Then Marvel Comics told retailers that they were to get a "FREE ALL-NEW VENOM #5 SUSPECT SURPRISE VARIANT" and that "Retailers who receive Promo Items should be receiving, with their 04/02/24 OSD Comics, a FREE copy of the PROMO SURPRISE APRIL VARIANT, now revealed as ALL-NEW VENOM #5 SUSPECT SURPRISE VARIANT". The comic book in question hit eBay fasr and the surprise "spoiler variant" cover throws a new, previously unnamed suspect into the mix. One copy per store… bagged specially for the occasion.

Is the All-New Venom actually Mary Jane Watson? Well, it seems that someone has opened the bag to confirm one way or another.

Mary Jane Watson is the new Venom. Once, the person so traumatised by the Eddie Brock Venom that she couldn't stand to even see the black suit has had a bit of a rapprochement of late. And now moves from Jackpot to Venom…

All-New Venom #5 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez will be on sale from Marvel Comics this Wednesday unless anyone does anything naughty and puts them on sale first. A number of copies have already sold on eBay with prices rising up to $40, and that price is probably going to rise…

ALL NEW VENOM #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250798

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…REVEALED?! When all the red herrings have been weeded out – who's left? The clues have been in front of you the whole time – and by the end of this issue, you WILL know the name of the ALL-NEW VENOM…but with M.O.D.O.K. out for symbiote blood, you might just be identifying the corpse! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

