Rich Douek and Alex Cormack Drive Like Hell to Dark Horse Comics

Rich Douek, Alex Cormack and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, will be creating a new series from Dark Horse Comics, Drive Like Hell.

Rich Douek and Alex Cormack of Sea of Sorrows, Breath of Shadows, Road of Bones, along with letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, will be creating a new series from Dark Horse Comics. Drive Like Hell, a fast-paced action-adventure that goes full throttle into hellscape horror.

"When I started writing Drive Like Hell, I had one rule," says author Rich Douek. "If I had an idea that seemed too crazy, too extreme, or too outrageous, I had to go ahead and do it. The result is a story that I hope is as fun to read as it was to write." Bobby Ray and Dahlia planned the perfect heist, and even stole the perfect getaway car. The big problem? That car happens to belong to the devil himself, and he wants it back. When the job goes wrong, and Dahlia ends up with a bullet in her head, Bobby Ray finds himself plunged into a supernatural road war with demonic cops, satanic biker gangs, and a whole host of madcap characters, all of whom are after the prize in the car's trunk. If he wants to stay one step ahead of the chaos, he's gonna have to Drive Like Hell. "Drawing a car chase, something that depends so much on movement was something I always wanted to try out in comics." says artist Alex Cormack. "Growing up watching the Blues Brothers and French Connection, hell I even made an animation in college that was a smash em up car chase called Burnout, I've always loved car chases. So when Rich mentioned the idea for DRIVE LIKE HELL I was immediately on board. I can't wait for people to see this!"

Drive Like Hell #1 (of 4) will be available in comic shops on the 25th of October, 2023, and odds are they will be talking it up at San Diego Comic-Con.

