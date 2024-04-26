Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: andy lanning, becky cloonan, brian azzarello, cullen bunn, Francesco Francavilla, garth ennis, Genevieve Valentine, Hello Darkness, james tynion iv, john arcudi, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Letizia Cadonici, liana kangas, martin morazzo, michael conrad, R L Stine, ryan sook, sarah gailey, Sas Milledge, steve orlando, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Werther Dell'Edera

Boom Finally Shines A Light On Hello Darkness

As Bleeding Cool first reported earlier this week, Boom Studios has been teasing a major creator lead initiative for the past two weeks on their social media channels.

Article Summary Boom Studios unveils 'Hello Darkness', a new horror anthology series coming this July.

Star-studded creator lineup includes James Tynion IV, R.L. Stine, and Garth Ennis.

Series kicks off with a Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan story arc, plus a 'Something Is Killing The Children' feature.

Main covers by Paolo Rivera, with variant covers including Jenny Frison and Peach Momoko open-to-order.

As Bleeding Cool first reported earlier this week, Boom Studios has been teasing a major creator lead initiative for the past two weeks on their social media channels. When we last reported, Boom had greeted Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Martín Morazzo, Ryan Sook, Andy Lanning, Steve Orlando, Michael Conrad, John Arcudi, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Letizia Cadonici, Genevieve Valentine, Werther Dell'Edera, Brian Azzarello, Liana Kangas, and Sarah Gailey. And perhaps we should have waited, because they were holding saying hello to James Tynion IV, Cullen Bunn, Sas Milledge, Francesco Francavilla, and R.L. Stine in reserve.

Finally, today Boom revealed all of these creators are contributing to a new ongoing horror anthology series entitled, fittingly enough, Hello Darkness. As we predicted, it's launching in July, which we suspect means a star-studded panel at Comic-Con.

And in the increasingly competitive field of anthologies from top publishers, Boom has stacked the deck by serializing Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan's story across the first seven issues. As if that isn't enough, the series will also include an exclusive Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera serialized across the first six issues.

And from what I'm hearing, Boom is swimming against the grain and skipping gated incentive covers by making the main covers by Paolo Rivera, variant covers by Jenny Frison, and a rotating guest artist variant cover (including the Peach Momoko on issue #1) on every issue open-to-order. That and the all-star creator cast coupled with Boom's no minimum, no strings attached returnability, I expect stores will be able to take a strong position and find their ceiling for this ongoing programme.

Response to Hello Darkness' post-code, Black Mirror approach to horror already seems to have both the creators participating and fans online buzzing. Are there more reveals to come before the summer launch? With C2E2 going on this weekend, perhaps creators will be comparing notes at BarCon… as always my DMs are open.

