Viz To Republish Manga Adaptation Of X-Men: The Animated Series

Viz to Republish Japanese Manga Adaptation of X-Men: The Animated Series in the USA, as well as Octo-Girl by Hideyuki Furuhashi

When Marvel made the X-Men: The Animated Series back in the nineties, there was also a manga adaptation of the cartoon published in Japan. It was initially published directly to tankobon, or stand-alone collected format by Takeshobo in 1994 under their Bamboo Comics imprint in order to promote the Japanese airing of the TV show, across 13 volumes, each volume adapting two episodes from the TV series,. The series covered the first two seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series, written by Hiroshi Higuchi with a different artist drawing each story. In 1998, Marvel Comics adapted the manga into English as a monthly title, publishing 26 issues covering the first 13 stories. And now, as X-Men '97 comes to Disney+, Viz Media is to republish and remaster the manga series in a series of volumes, beginning in November.

X-Men: The Manga: Remastered, Vol. 1: Volume 1 Paperback – November 12, 2024

by Hiroshi Higuchi

A deluxe manga take on your favorite X-Men stories! Jubilation Lee is a teenager with a secret: she's a mutant, the next level of human evolution, and has fantastic powers. All she wants is a normal life with trips to the mall to get away from her parents, but when the mutant-hunting robots known as Sentinels come after her, that normal life is pushed out of her reach! Discover the X-Men—mutant heroes hated and feared by a world they're sworn to protect—alongside Jubilee in this classic manga series! X-Men: The Animated Series was a global sensation and the perfect introduction to Marvel's mutants! The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print! Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this is the ultimate X-Men collector's item! 512 pages,

They are also to publish the Spider-Man manga spin-off Octo-Girl by Hideyuki Furuhashi and the Deadpool Samurai colouring manga, both originally publised in Japan.

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, Vol. 1 – October 8, 2024

by Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court

A new Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! Spider-Man rogue Doctor Octopus faces his biggest challenge yet—living life as a middle school girl in Japan! After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a middle school girl in Tokyo! Thus begins the strange school life of Spider-Man's biggest rival…as a normal Japanese girl!

Deadpool: Samurai―The Official Coloring Book Paperback – Coloring Book, August 13, 2024

A coloring book based on the best-selling manga Deadpool: Samurai. Deadpool: Samurai—The Official Coloring Book includes 72 pages of art for fans of the merc with a mouth to color! Featuring illustrations by Hikaru Uesugi taken from the pages of the Deadpool: Samurai manga, this coloring book is packed with art featuring Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Loki, and more.

