Rick And Morty's Snuffles Gets Own Comic In Oni Press 2021 Solicits

Oni Press time! In 1993, I published my first comic book, It was called Dirtbag. Though that was a while ago, we got through five issues of it before commercial reality hit, and I changed the name to the book's backup strip, X-Flies, and it sold a whole lot more. Anyway, let's see how cursed the name is, as Christopher Sebela and Kendall Goode are launching Dirtbag Rapture in October 2021. I would sue, of course, but I would have no legal backing. Also the dog-turned-super-intelligent-canine-dictator family pet Snuffles gets his own Rick And Morty comic book by Chris Daniels and Devaun Dowdy in Oni Press' October 2021 solicitations.

RICK & MORTY PRESENTS SNUFFLES GOES TO WAR #1 CVR A DOWDY

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211914

AUG211915 – RICK & MORTY PRESENTS SNUFFLES GOES TO WAR #1 CVR B HUANG – 4.99

(W) Chris Daniels (A / CA) Devaun Dowdy

Years ago, Morty's dog Snuffles left Earth to find a planet for his fellow canine-kind. Now, at the height of their canine empire, WAR IS COMING. It's dog vs. squirrel in a cosmic battle for the future of all GOOD DOGS!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 4.99

RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #5 CVR A STRESING

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211916

AUG211917 – RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #5 CVR B STERN – 3.99

(W) Alex Firer (A / CA) Fred Stresing

Hang on to your hats, it's the grand finale! It's Rick versus everybody in the galaxy as he faces off against his heretofore-unknown nemesis, the Council of Dunces!

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #1 CVR A GOODE

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211902

AUG211903 – DIRTBAG RAPTURE #1 CVR B WARD – 3.99

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Kendall Goode

She's stoned. She's selfish. She's all that stands between us and the end of the world.

Where do you go when you die? Kat, a stoner with a flexible moral code, can answer that, and the answer is: not very far. Unfortunately for Kat's peace of mind, a near-death experience has left her with the ability to see and hear ghosts, as well as take them into her "mindscape" so she can bring them to locations of their choosing, essentially playing transporter to the deceased. But when Kat discovers she's the key to a demonic plan to screw up the whole world, she is forced to take an active role in the battle between good and evil. And she's not thrilled about it.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO SUPER FUN SPEC CVR A STARLING

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211904

(W) Sarah Stern, Brenda Hickey, Josh Tierney (A) Brenda Hickey, Shadia Amin (A / CA) Abigail Starling

When Kabae gives Retsuko a book from a Regency-era romance series, our hero becomes obsessed. After reading the entire series over a sleepless weekend, Retsuko finds that her mother also loves the series, and the two spend an entire lunch talking about it. They are thrilled to realize that a pop-up shop themed around the book has opened nearby and is hosting a competition for a pre-release DVD of the TV show pilot! Also featuring two all-new stories from Brenda Hickey, Josh Tierney, and Shadia Amin.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 4.99

AGGRETSUKO SUPER FUN SPEC CVR B STERN

TEA DRAGON FESTIVAL TP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211911

(W) Katie O'Neill (A / CA) Katie O'Neill

Rinn has grown up with the Tea Dragons that inhabit their village, but stumbling across a real dragon turns out to be a different matter entirely! Aedhan is a young dragon who was appointed to protect the village but fell asleep in the forest eighty years ago. With the aid of Rinn's adventuring uncle Erik and his partner Hesekiel, they investigate the mystery of his enchanted sleep… but Rinn's real challenge is to help Aedhan come to terms with feeling that he cannot get back the time he has lost.

Critically acclaimed graphic novelist K. O'Neill delivers another charming, gentle fantasy story about finding your purpose, and the community that helps you along the way.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 12.99

ANOTHER CASTLE TP NEW EDITION

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211913

(W) Andrew Wheeler, Paulina Ganucheau (A / CA) Paulina Ganucheau

What does it mean to be a hero? A magical sword? A prophecy? What does it mean to be a leader? A royal title? A kingdom to lead? Misty is a princess, but does that make her a damsel or a leader? Misty has a prince, but does that make him the hero?

When the mystical sword that can defeat Beldora's longtime enemy, Lord Badlug, King of Grimoire, is stolen by his witch, Princess Misty decides to go on a mission to retrieve it. Misty knows her mission is to destroy Lord Badlug, but what happens to the country of Grimoire afterward? As Misty learns of the lives of Grimoire's citizens-like her new friends Gorga, Fogmoth, and Robin-she realizes overthrowing an evil king isn't as simple as it seems

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 14.99

SPECTACLE GN VOL 04

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211918

(W) Megan Rose Gedris (A / CA) Megan Rose Gedris

Anna's supernatural powers are increasing, but so is her worry that they come from a terrifying source. Everyone in the circus has developed mutations, and they're dropping like flies. Anna thinks she's found a cure, but a smooth-talking faith healer insists he can save everyone…for a fee. Can she fix things before anyone else dies?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 15.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #7 CVR A SAMNEE

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211919

AUG211920 – JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #7 CVR B YOUNG – 3.99

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A / CA) Chris Samnee

The search to find their missing father has led Rainbow and Jonna through monster-infested wastes, desert lands, dank caves, and now, a hidden city. They have experienced the best and worst of humanity in their short time in the bustling, if ramshackle, metropolis. It's safe to say that they've both had enough, so Rainbow ventures deep into the monster fighting pits to rescue her sister as only she can! One thing leads to another, and it's dueling rescues in this incredible tour-de-force issue.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KAIJUMAX SEASON 6 #4 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG211921

(W) Zander Cannon (A / CA) Zander Cannon

FINAL SEASON! The alien invasion has spread to the tony suburbs of the Nebula of the Eternal Sunrise. Go-Go Space Baby and her crew travel across the time singularity to tidy up the saucers and rake lines in the surrounding buildings before the wealthy citizens' daily lives are impacted, but she starts to realize that her son was adopted by a couple who live locally. Also: Drunken dreams of revenge! Long-forgotten characters! Out-of-context targeting computers! And… Chekhov's full alien-killing arsenal?

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99