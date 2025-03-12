Rick Remender Giant Generator, Epting, Acuña, Araújo, Greg & Paquette

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Yesterday, Dustin Nguyen spoke out against the way Marvel Comics operate, and plenty of others joined in. But DC Comics didn't escape unscratched, with Jason Shawn Alexander speaking out against how DC was handling what was meant to be his creator-owned series from then on, Frostbite. Seemingly in response to all this, Rick Remender posted about Giant Generator, his imprint publishing through Image Comics. And teased much to come from him and his friends…

Under the title "Creator-owned or die", Rick Remender wrote to Instagram, saying "Comics are better when they are owned by the people who make them. Heartless profit-driven corporations do not love you. Allowing them to control the blood of your labor is a short-term game that leaves you with nothing in the end. It is better to play great music to an intimate audience than to feed bullshit to an auditorium. I am dedicated to making great comics owned by the people who create them. I will die on this hill. Giant Generator wave 3 is underway exclusively at our wonderful home, the most dedicated publisher to the promise of pure creator-owned comics, Image Comics. A small teaser of the next line of amazing books I co-created and co-own with: @steveepting @daniel_acuna_perez @andrelimaaraujo @gregtocchini_art @yanickpaquette". That would be Steve Epting, Daniel Acuña, André Lima Araújo, Greg Tocchini and Yanick Paquette.

In response André Lima Araújo posted "From Rick's Instagram, your first tease of things to come. Yes, seems like I'll be drawing lots of horses." Yanick Paquette confirmed "Rick Remender shared this little bit of nugget on Instagram. Yummy." Previously, Remender had said, "I've spent the last quarter century building creator-owned comic books, and having Image give me the chance to take that knowledge to help other creators follow their bliss and do the same makes me incredibly happy," said Remender. "Working with this murderer's row on the second wave of Giant Generator books has me reinvigorated, I wake up every morning eager to see what these incredible monsters have been up to. As we've proven over the years, we make outstanding comics because we only work with top creators, each given the time and support to do the best work of their careers, work they own, work that lives on for years and years in premiere formats. We focus on the creation of new, wholly original, evergreen reads that stand out from the whirlwind of monthly comics and have proven to stand the test of time."

