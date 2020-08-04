Ridley Pearson's Indestructibles: The First Fracture From DC in March

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool reported that suspense and thriller novelist Ridley Pearson is writing a new original graphic novel trilogy, The Indestructibles, drawn by Berat Pekmezci, coming from DC Comics in August next year. That middle-grade graphic novels will follow a 12-year-old boy, who manifests an inexplicable power after entering a wildfire on a heroic mission; alongside new friends with similar afflictions, they seek to uncover the truth and save their hometown.

Well, the first of those volumes, Indestructibles: The First Fracture, has been brought forward to publication for 9th March 2021. And we have logos and details…

Thirteen-year-old Michael Horton always thought he was your average kid. But a family camping trip takes a turn for the worse and Michael discovers that his body is fireproof, drawing the attention of the nefarious scientist Dr. Limn Torn in the process. When Michael's parents are abducted in an effort to trap him into one of Doc Torn's schemes, the mysterious Adrianna steps in with an offer to help. But who is she? Who is the mysterious girl assisting her? And can they really help Michael find his parents? As it turns out, Michael is not the only kid with extraordinary powers, or with missing parents…and one of their group has already betrayed them. Can the team pull together in time to stop Torn's plans and rescue their families? Or is the team already fractured beyond repair? New York Times bestselling author Ridley Pearson (Kingdom Keepers), with the help of artist Berat Pekmezci, brings readers back to the familiar city of Coleumbria in this thrilling first installment of a series featuring an all-new team of heroes…the Indestructibles!

Berat Pekmezci is a Turkish-born, London-based commercial artist whose previous comics work include graphic novels Emanet Şehir and Uzak Şehir written by Levent Cantek. You can see more of his comics work here and illustration work here.

Ridley Pearson's novels include the John Knox & Grace Chu novels, The Red Room, Choke Point, The Risk Agent, novels featuring the character Walt Fleming, In Harm's Way, Killer Summer, Killer View, Killer Weekend, novels featuring the Lou Boldt and Daphne Matthews, The Body of David Hayes, The Art of Deception, Middle of Nowhere, The First Victim, The Pied Piper, Beyond Recognition, No Witnesses, The Angel Maker and Undercurrents. His novel Peter and the Starcatchers was adapted as a Broadway play, and earned the most Tony nominations of any play in history. He has also written a series of novels set inside Disney theme parks, called The Kingdom Keepers. His novel The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer: My Life at Rose Red was adapted as a film called The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer. Ridley Pearson was also the first American to receive the Raymond Chandler-Fulbright Fellowship at Oxford University in 1991. He also received the Quill Award from the Missouri Writers Hall of Fame, its highest honour.

And now? Graphic novels from DC Comics. Michele Wells bought the project for DC. Joanna Volpe at New Leaf Literary & Media represented Pearson, Pekmezci did it without an agent. Here's an example of Pekmezci's work.